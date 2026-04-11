Puducherry and its outlying regions have 6 centres for counting votes

Puducherry, Apr 10 (PTI): The Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions have six centres for the counting of the votes polled in the single-phase Assembly election held on April 9.

Puducherry's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P Jawahar said in a press release on Friday that while Puducherry, having 23 constituencies, has three counting centres -- the Government Women's Engineering College, the Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College and the Government Tagore Arts and Science College (all in Lawspet) -- the Karaikal region (five Assembly segments), Mahe (one constituency) and Yanam (one constituency) have one counting centre each.

The Arignar Anna Government Arts and Science College is the counting centre in Karaikal, while the Jawaharlal Nehru Government Higher Secondary School and the SRK Government College are the counting centres in the Mahe and Yanam regions respectively.

The counting of the votes will be taken up on May 4. Jawahar said Puducherry registered the highest polling percentage in its history in the April 9 election.

He said the polling percentage registered at the 1,099 polling stations was 89.87. The addition of postal voting (12,936 votes), constituting 1.36 per cent of polling, has risen the total percentage of polling in the Union Territory to 91.23.

The CEO said this was a record in the electoral history of Puducherry, which had its first Assembly polls in 1964. PTI COR RC

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