Trump’s ‘Powerful Reset’ Post Ahead Of US-Iran Talks Raises Eyebrows

United States President Donald Trump on Friday shared a cryptic message on his Truth Social platform hours before a key meeting between US and Iranian delegations in Pakistan.

“World's most powerful reset,” Trump wrote, even as Vice President JD Vance departed for Islamabad.

Talks between the United States and Iran aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict are expected to begin on Saturday in Islamabad, with the White House confirming that Vance will lead the US delegation.

Vance calls for ‘good faith’ negotiations

Ahead of his departure, Vance said Washington was hopeful of a constructive outcome but cautioned Tehran against acting in bad faith.

“We're going to try to have a positive negotiation,” Vance told reporters at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington.

Warning against ‘playing’ the US

Vance also issued a warning, saying the US would not respond favourably if Iran attempted to undermine the talks.

“If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand. If they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive,” he added.