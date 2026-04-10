Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUS Iran Peace Talks In Islamabad Pakistan Live: Trump’s ‘Powerful Reset’ Post Ahead Of US-Iran Talks Raises Eyebrows

US Iran Peace Talks In Islamabad Pakistan Live: Trump’s ‘Powerful Reset’ Post Ahead Of US-Iran Talks Raises Eyebrows

Ahead of his departure, Vance said Washington was hopeful of a constructive outcome but cautioned Tehran against acting in bad faith.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 09:20 PM (IST)

United States President Donald Trump on Friday shared a cryptic message on his Truth Social platform hours before a key meeting between US and Iranian delegations in Pakistan.

“World's most powerful reset,” Trump wrote, even as Vice President JD Vance departed for Islamabad.

Talks between the United States and Iran aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict are expected to begin on Saturday in Islamabad, with the White House confirming that Vance will lead the US delegation.

Vance calls for ‘good faith’ negotiations

Ahead of his departure, Vance said Washington was hopeful of a constructive outcome but cautioned Tehran against acting in bad faith.

“We're going to try to have a positive negotiation,” Vance told reporters at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington.

Warning against ‘playing’ the US

Vance also issued a warning, saying the US would not respond favourably if Iran attempted to undermine the talks.

“If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand. If they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive,” he added.

Related Video

West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP unveils Bengal manifesto promising jobs, safety, welfare push ahead of crucial polls

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 10 Apr 2026 09:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Donald Trump. US Iran Talks Powerful Reset Post
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Iran Peace Talks In Islamabad Pakistan Live: Trump’s ‘Powerful Reset’ Post Ahead Of US-Iran Talks Raises Eyebrows
Trump’s ‘Powerful Reset’ Post Ahead Of US-Iran Talks Raises Eyebrows
World
Not Dollar, Yuan, Or Ruble; Iran Proposes To Pay Strait Of Hormuz Fees In Iranian Currency
Not Dollar, Yuan, Or Ruble; Iran Proposes To Pay Strait Of Hormuz Fees In Iranian Currency
World
Islamabad On High Alert: 323 Homes Searched, 26 Detained Ahead Of US-Iran Talks
Islamabad On High Alert: 323 Homes Searched, 26 Detained Ahead Of US-Iran Talks
World
Where Will US-Iran Talks Be Held? Pakistan Weighs Secure Venues In Islamabad
Where Will US-Iran Talks Be Held? Pakistan Weighs Secure Venues In Islamabad
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP unveils Bengal manifesto promising jobs, safety, welfare push ahead of crucial polls
Breaking News: Justice Yashwant Verma Resigns Amid Cash Scandal, Submits Resignation to President
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Oath Row Sparks Fierce Debate Between RJD and JD(U) Over Bihar CM Future
Bihar's Political Shift: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Amidst Rising CM Speculations
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP; Marks a Turning Point in Bihar's Political Landscape
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Raghav Chandra
Raghav Chandra
OPINION | One Word, Global Shock: How Trump’s ‘Civilisation’ Threat Sparked Fear Of Catastrophe
Opinion
Embed widget