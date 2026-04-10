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HomeNewsWorldVance Heads For High-Stakes US-Iran Talks In Pakistan, Warns Tehran Not To ‘Play Us’

Vance Heads For High-Stakes US-Iran Talks In Pakistan, Warns Tehran Not To ‘Play Us’

US-Iran Peace Talks: US Vice President JD Vance left for Pakistan to participate in the peace talks between Washington and Tehran, mediated by Islamabad.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 06:57 PM (IST)

US Iran Peace Talks in Pakistan: US Vice President JD Vance on Friday expressed optimism ahead of anticipated talks with Iran in Pakistan, while cautioning Tehran against engaging in insincere negotiations.

Speaking to reporters before departing Washington, Vance said he expected the discussions to be constructive, signalling a willingness on the US side to engage diplomatically.

‘Looking Forward to Positive Negotiations’

“We’re looking forward to the negotiation. I think it’s going to be positive,” Vance said, adding that President Donald Trump had provided “pretty clear guidelines” on the approach to be taken.

He emphasised that Washington remains open to dialogue, provided Iran engages in good faith.

Warning Against ‘Playing’ the US

At the same time, Vance struck a cautionary note, making it clear that the US would not tolerate attempts to undermine the process.

“If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we are certainly willing to extend an open hand,” he said. “If they’re going to try to play us, they’re going to find that the negotiating team is not that receptive.”

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About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Apr 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shehbaz SHarif JD Vance US Iran Ceasefire Talks US Iran War US Iran Talks Pakistan US Iran War Talk
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