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HomeNewsWorldWhere Will US-Iran Talks Be Held? Pakistan Weighs Secure Venues In Islamabad

Where Will US-Iran Talks Be Held? Pakistan Weighs Secure Venues In Islamabad

US Iran Peace Talks In Islamabad Pakistan Live: Extensive security measures are in place, including road closures, anti-drone systems, and deployment of multiple forces. The Serena Hotel has been vacated for delegates’ stay.

By : Shivank Mishra | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 07:44 PM (IST)
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  • Serena Hotel vacated to accommodate visiting US and Iranian officials.

Delegations from the United States and Iran are expected to arrive in Pakistan’s capital late tonight ahead of bilateral talks scheduled for Saturday, with Islamabad stepping in as mediator for the high-stakes dialogue.

According to sources, the meeting is likely to be held at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Officers’ Mess in the E-9 sector, a location recommended by security agencies as the safest option for the sensitive meeting.

High-Security Venue Identified, Alternatives Kept Ready

The PAF Officers’ Mess, situated within the Air Force headquarters complex, has emerged as the frontrunner for hosting the talks. Security inputs from agencies, including the ISI, Pakistan Army, Islamabad Police and Rangers, have backed the site for its controlled environment.

However, alternative venues such as the Prime Minister’s residence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs remain on standby. In a contingency scenario, Rawalpindi’s Army Headquarters has been identified as a last-resort option.

Roads Sealed, Anti-Drone Systems Activated

Security has been significantly tightened across Islamabad, particularly around the E-9 sector. Roads leading to the area have reportedly been blocked nearly two kilometres in advance, while anti-drone and jamming systems have been deployed.

Authorities have also cancelled all private events at the PAF Officers’ Mess until Sunday to ensure uninterrupted security arrangements.

Key routes, including Constitution Avenue, Margalla Road, Jinnah Avenue, Rafique Road and Murree Road, have been sealed by police and military personnel ahead of the meeting.

Serena Hotel Vacated for Delegations

Meanwhile, the Serena Hotel in Islamabad’s G-5 sector has been cleared to accommodate the visiting delegations, with both US and Iranian officials expected to stay there.

Security agencies have warned that if the talks are ultimately held at the hotel, the entire Red Zone may need to be internally sealed, potentially creating conditions similar to an undeclared curfew.

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What is Pakistan's role in the US-Iran dialogue?

Pakistan is stepping in as a mediator for the high-stakes dialogue between the United States and Iran.

Published at : 10 Apr 2026 07:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump US Iran Ceasefire Talks US Iran Talks Pakistan US Iran War Talk US Iran Ceasefire Talks Islamabad US Iran War
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