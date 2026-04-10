The BJP has promised to implement the 7th Pay Commission for West Bengal government employees within 45 days if they come to power. This aims to ensure fair salaries and reduce disparities with central government standards.
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: PM Modi Promises 7th Pay Commission For Bengal Employees Within 45 Days
Addressing a rally in Haldia ahead of the two-phase West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 scheduled for April 23 and 29, PM Modi said the move would ensure fair salaries and greater financial security.
- Modi promises 7th Pay Commission for state employees.
- BJP aims to reduce salary disparities with central pay.
- BJP's manifesto also includes women's job reservation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday promised to implement the 7th Pay Commission for West Bengal government employees within 45 days if the BJP comes to power in the state.
Addressing a rally in Haldia ahead of the two-phase Assembly elections scheduled for April 23 and 29, PM Modi said the move would ensure fair salaries and greater financial security.
He added that aligning state pay structures with central government standards would help reduce long-standing disparities.
"Everyone will receive their rightful due, and this is Modi's guarantee," he said.
What The 7th Pay Commission Entails
The 7th Pay Commission, in force for central government employees since 2016, revises salaries using a fitment factor of 2.57, significantly increasing minimum pay.
While adoption is not mandatory for states, West Bengal and Punjab continue to follow the 6th Pay Commission. Kerala operates under the 11th Pay Commission, while Karnataka follows the Centre’s 7th Pay Commission structure.
8th Pay Commission In Pipeline
The Centre has already approved the 8th Central Pay Commission, under which the minimum salary for central government employees is expected to rise to around Rs 41,000 from the current Rs 18,000.
Other Promises In BJP’s Manifesto
The BJP’s Sankalp Patra for West Bengal, released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, also promises 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, along with a crackdown on corruption and illegal infiltrators.
Election Schedule And Past Results
Voting for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress secured 213 seats, while the BJP finished second with 77 seats.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the BJP's promise regarding the 7th Pay Commission in West Bengal?
What is the fitment factor for the 7th Pay Commission?
The 7th Pay Commission uses a fitment factor of 2.57, which was implemented for central government employees in 2016. This revision significantly increased minimum pay.
Are states required to adopt the 7th Pay Commission?
No, adoption of the 7th Pay Commission is not mandatory for states. West Bengal currently follows the 6th Pay Commission, while Karnataka has adopted the Centre's 7th Pay Commission.
What other promises has the BJP made in its West Bengal manifesto?
The BJP's manifesto for West Bengal includes a promise of 33% reservation for women in government jobs, along with a crackdown on corruption and illegal infiltrators.