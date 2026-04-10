PM Modi Promises 7th Pay Commission For Bengal Employees Within 45 Days

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi promises 7th Pay Commission for state employees.

BJP aims to reduce salary disparities with central pay.

BJP's manifesto also includes women's job reservation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday promised to implement the 7th Pay Commission for West Bengal government employees within 45 days if the BJP comes to power in the state.

Addressing a rally in Haldia ahead of the two-phase Assembly elections scheduled for April 23 and 29, PM Modi said the move would ensure fair salaries and greater financial security.

He added that aligning state pay structures with central government standards would help reduce long-standing disparities.

"Everyone will receive their rightful due, and this is Modi's guarantee," he said.

What The 7th Pay Commission Entails

The 7th Pay Commission, in force for central government employees since 2016, revises salaries using a fitment factor of 2.57, significantly increasing minimum pay.

While adoption is not mandatory for states, West Bengal and Punjab continue to follow the 6th Pay Commission. Kerala operates under the 11th Pay Commission, while Karnataka follows the Centre’s 7th Pay Commission structure.

8th Pay Commission In Pipeline

The Centre has already approved the 8th Central Pay Commission, under which the minimum salary for central government employees is expected to rise to around Rs 41,000 from the current Rs 18,000.

Other Promises In BJP’s Manifesto

The BJP’s Sankalp Patra for West Bengal, released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, also promises 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, along with a crackdown on corruption and illegal infiltrators.

Election Schedule And Past Results

Voting for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress secured 213 seats, while the BJP finished second with 77 seats.