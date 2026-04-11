Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaHimachal: Over 300 runners to take part in 6th Silk Route Ultra Trail

Himachal: Over 300 runners to take part in 6th Silk Route Ultra Trail

Shimla, Apr 10 (PTI): Over 300 runners from India and abroad are set to participate in the sixth edition of the Silk Route Ultra Trail (SRUT), a high-altitude endurance ultra marathon along the historic Himalayan trade route from Narkanda to Sarahan, beginning on Saturda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 12:38 AM (IST)

Shimla, Apr 10 (PTI): Over 300 runners from India and abroad are set to participate in the sixth edition of the Silk Route Ultra Trail (SRUT), a high-altitude endurance ultra marathon along the historic Himalayan trade route from Narkanda to Sarahan, beginning on Saturday.

The ceremonial flag-off of the event was conducted by Theog MLA and former Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore here on Friday, a statement issued here read.

Organised by Shimla-based The Himalayan Expedition, the event celebrates the legacy of the ancient Silk Route while promoting adventure sports and sustainable mountain tourism in Himachal Pradesh.

The course retraces the ancient Hindustan-Tibet Road, offering runners an immersive experience through remote Himalayan landscapes.

The race is scheduled for Saturday and the runners will embark on their respective routes across varying distances. Covering the iconic route from Narkanda to Sarahan, the event highlights the natural beauty, cultural richness, and historical significance of the region.

The race will feature four categories -- 13 km, 30 km, 55 km and 100 km -- catering to both amateur and experienced trail runners.

Participants will run through steep ascents, forest trails and high-altitude ridgelines, making the race a demanding test of endurance and skill, said Lakshay Vrat, founder of The Himalayan Expedition.

The 100-km ultra trail, considered the highlight of the event, carries a cut-off time of 26 hours. The winner of this category will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000, he said.

The event highlights the natural beauty, cultural richness and historical significance of the Narkanda-Sarahan route and further strengthens Himachal Pradesh's reputation as a destination for trail running and adventure tourism, the organisers added. PTI BPL NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Related Video

West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP unveils Bengal manifesto promising jobs, safety, welfare push ahead of crucial polls

Published at : 11 Apr 2026 12:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 11 April 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Puducherry and its outlying regions have 6 centres for counting votes
Puducherry and its outlying regions have 6 centres for counting votes
India
Himachal: Over 300 runners to take part in 6th Silk Route Ultra Trail
Himachal: Over 300 runners to take part in 6th Silk Route Ultra Trail
India
Haryana: Controversial preacher Rampal walks out of jail after being granted bail by HC
Haryana: Controversial preacher Rampal walks out of jail after being granted bail by HC
India
Man dies after high-tension live wire falls on him in UP's Gonda
Man dies after high-tension live wire falls on him in UP's Gonda
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP unveils Bengal manifesto promising jobs, safety, welfare push ahead of crucial polls
Breaking News: Justice Yashwant Verma Resigns Amid Cash Scandal, Submits Resignation to President
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Oath Row Sparks Fierce Debate Between RJD and JD(U) Over Bihar CM Future
Bihar's Political Shift: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Amidst Rising CM Speculations
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP; Marks a Turning Point in Bihar's Political Landscape
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Raghav Chandra
Raghav Chandra
OPINION | One Word, Global Shock: How Trump’s ‘Civilisation’ Threat Sparked Fear Of Catastrophe
Opinion
Embed widget