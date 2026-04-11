Himachal: Over 300 runners to take part in 6th Silk Route Ultra Trail

Shimla, Apr 10 (PTI): Over 300 runners from India and abroad are set to participate in the sixth edition of the Silk Route Ultra Trail (SRUT), a high-altitude endurance ultra marathon along the historic Himalayan trade route from Narkanda to Sarahan, beginning on Saturday.

The ceremonial flag-off of the event was conducted by Theog MLA and former Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore here on Friday, a statement issued here read.

Organised by Shimla-based The Himalayan Expedition, the event celebrates the legacy of the ancient Silk Route while promoting adventure sports and sustainable mountain tourism in Himachal Pradesh.

The course retraces the ancient Hindustan-Tibet Road, offering runners an immersive experience through remote Himalayan landscapes.

The race is scheduled for Saturday and the runners will embark on their respective routes across varying distances. Covering the iconic route from Narkanda to Sarahan, the event highlights the natural beauty, cultural richness, and historical significance of the region.

The race will feature four categories -- 13 km, 30 km, 55 km and 100 km -- catering to both amateur and experienced trail runners.

Participants will run through steep ascents, forest trails and high-altitude ridgelines, making the race a demanding test of endurance and skill, said Lakshay Vrat, founder of The Himalayan Expedition.

The 100-km ultra trail, considered the highlight of the event, carries a cut-off time of 26 hours. The winner of this category will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000, he said.

The event highlights the natural beauty, cultural richness and historical significance of the Narkanda-Sarahan route and further strengthens Himachal Pradesh's reputation as a destination for trail running and adventure tourism, the organisers added. PTI BPL NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)