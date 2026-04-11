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HomeNewsIndiaMan dies after high-tension live wire falls on him in UP's Gonda

Man dies after high-tension live wire falls on him in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Apr 10 (PTI): A 37-year-old man died after a high-tension electric wire snapped and fell on him here district on Friday, police sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 12:24 AM (IST)

Gonda (UP), Apr 10 (PTI): A 37-year-old man died after a high-tension electric wire snapped and fell on him here district on Friday, police said.

An FIR has been registered against five engineers of the electricity department in connection with the incident, while the district administration has ordered a probe.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said the incident occurred in Pathwalia area under Kotwali Nagar police station limits, where the victim, Ranjeet Tiwari, was standing outside his house and talking to children when a high-tension line passing over his roof suddenly broke and fell on him, killing him on the spot.

Based on a complaint by his brother Amarjeet Tiwari, a case has been registered against a junior engineer, sub-divisional officer, executive engineer, superintending engineer and chief engineer of the department.

Senior officials, including District Judge Durga Narayan Singh, District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan and the superintendent of police, reached the spot soon after the incident.

The authorities assured compensation and appropriate action, following which the family agreed to post-mortem and last rites.

The district magistrate said a four-member committee comprising the city magistrate, SDM Sadar, CO City and chief engineer (hydel) has been constituted to probe the matter, adding that the chief engineer may be removed from the panel as an FIR has been lodged against him.

Family members said Tiwari, who was an advocate and also worked as a correspondent for a reputed newspaper, had been repeatedly requesting the electricity department for years to shift the high-tension line passing over his house and a nearby primary school, but no action was taken.

They alleged that despite funds being deposited by the basic education department for relocating such lines from above schools, the authorities failed to act, leading to the fatal accident. PTI COR CDN NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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