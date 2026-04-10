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HomeNewsWorldUS Iran Talks: Strait Of Hormuz May Reopen In Two Months: Trump Adviser Kevin Hassett

US Iran Talks: Strait Of Hormuz May Reopen In Two Months: Trump Adviser Kevin Hassett

"There's going to be, you know, a rapid reduction in energy prices once we get the Strait open," he told Fox Business Network.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 10:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Strait of Hormuz may reopen within two months.
  • Reopening to cause sharp decline in energy prices.
  • Lower energy costs could reduce inflation and enable rate cuts.

Donald Trump’s economic adviser Kevin Hassett has said the Strait of Hormuz could reopen within the next two months, with oil supplies returning to normal levels amid hopes of reconciliation between the United States and Iran.

Hassett said reopening the key shipping route would lead to a sharp fall in energy prices.

"There's going to be, you know, a rapid reduction in energy prices once we get the Strait open," he told Fox Business Network.

He added that lower energy costs could have a broader economic impact.

"Once the energy prices start to come down, don't forget that that will put downward pressure on inflation and...I think that the outlook for the Fed having the room to cut rates is going to be very solid."

Sharp Drop In Vessel Traffic

Before the US-Iran war began on February 28, more than 100 commercial vessels, mostly oil tankers, passed through the strait each day, according to Kpler data.

That number has since dropped to single digits.

Despite a ceasefire announced on Tuesday, which Washington said was conditional on resumed flows, only nine ships have been observed passing through the strait since Thursday morning, five exiting the Persian Gulf and four entering.

Iran’s Grip Over Key Shipping Route

The limited movement of vessels highlights Iran’s control over the strategically vital waterway and its influence on global energy flows.

Trump Criticises Iran’s Actions

US President Donald Trump also weighed in on the situation, criticising Tehran’s handling of oil transit.

“Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have! You’ll see Oil start flowing, with or without the help of Iran and, to me, it makes no difference, either way,” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Thursday.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When could the Strait of Hormuz potentially reopen?

Donald Trump's economic adviser Kevin Hassett suggested the Strait of Hormuz could reopen within the next two months. This is based on hopes for reconciliation between the United States and Iran.

What impact could the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz have on energy prices?

Kevin Hassett stated that reopening the Strait of Hormuz would lead to a sharp fall in energy prices. This is due to the return of normal oil supplies through the key shipping route.

How has vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz changed since the conflict began?

Before the conflict, over 100 commercial vessels, mostly oil tankers, passed through daily. This number has since dropped to single digits, highlighting Iran's control.

What is Donald Trump's stance on Iran's handling of oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz?

President Trump criticized Iran's handling of oil transit, calling it a 'poor job' and 'dishonorable.' He indicated oil would flow through the strait with or without Iran's assistance.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Apr 2026 10:10 PM (IST)
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Strait Of Hormuz Strait Of Hormuz May Reopen In 2 Months Donald Trump Adviser Kevin Hassett
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