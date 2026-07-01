PM Modi Welcomes Japan PM Sanae Takaichi, Eyes Stronger Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to India ahead of their bilateral talks, saying the discussions would further strengthen the India-Japan partnership.

In a post on X, Modi said, "A very warm welcome to India, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

We are delighted to host you on your first visit to India and I look forward to our wide-ranging discussions tomorrow that will further deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Through our joint efforts, we will continue to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond."

Takaichi Arrives In India

Earlier, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced her arrival in New Delhi, describing it as her first visit to India and her first official visit to the country as Japan's Prime Minister.

She wrote, "I have arrived in Delhi, the capital of India.

As Prime Minister of Japan, this will be my first visit to India in about three years, and personally, my very first time visiting the country."

Focus On Strategic Cooperation

Takaichi said her discussions with Prime Minister Modi would centre on pressing issues, including economic security and energy security, while seeking to further strengthen bilateral ties.

She said, "In discussions with Prime Minister Modi, centering on urgent issues including economic security and energy security, we will aim to deepen the strategic cooperative relationship between Japan and India in light of the current international situation, promote mutually complementary cooperation, and further strengthen the Japan-India 'Special Strategic Global Partnership."