Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi Welcomes Japan PM Sanae Takaichi, Eyes Stronger Strategic Partnership

PM Modi Welcomes Japan PM Sanae Takaichi, Eyes Stronger Strategic Partnership

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 09:45 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to India ahead of their bilateral talks, saying the discussions would further strengthen the India-Japan partnership.

In a post on X, Modi said, "A very warm welcome to India, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

We are delighted to host you on your first visit to India and I look forward to our wide-ranging discussions tomorrow that will further deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Through our joint efforts, we will continue to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond."

Takaichi Arrives In India

Earlier, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced her arrival in New Delhi, describing it as her first visit to India and her first official visit to the country as Japan's Prime Minister.

She wrote, "I have arrived in Delhi, the capital of India.

As Prime Minister of Japan, this will be my first visit to India in about three years, and personally, my very first time visiting the country."

Focus On Strategic Cooperation

Takaichi said her discussions with Prime Minister Modi would centre on pressing issues, including economic security and energy security, while seeking to further strengthen bilateral ties.

She said, "In discussions with Prime Minister Modi, centering on urgent issues including economic security and energy security, we will aim to deepen the strategic cooperative relationship between Japan and India in light of the current international situation, promote mutually complementary cooperation, and further strengthen the Japan-India 'Special Strategic Global Partnership."

Before You Go

BREAKING: Court Recovery Records Detail Cash, Dollars and Valuables Seized in Ayodhya Temple Case

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 01 Jul 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Welcomes Japan PM Sanae Takaichi, Eyes Stronger Strategic Partnership
PM Modi Welcomes Japan PM Sanae Takaichi, Eyes Stronger Strategic Partnership
India
26 Lakh Applications Rejected Under Annapurna Yojana, West Bengal Govt Explains Why
26 Lakh Applications Rejected Under Annapurna Yojana, West Bengal Govt Explains Why
India
Kedarnath Helicopter Services Suspended Amid Heavy Rain, IMD Issues Orange Alert
Kedarnath Helicopter Services Suspended Amid Heavy Rain, IMD Issues Orange Alert
India
Ram Mandir Donation Case: Cash, Dollars, Jewellery Recovered From Seven Accused
Ram Mandir Donation Case: Cash, Dollars, Jewellery Recovered From Seven Accused
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Court Recovery Records Detail Cash, Dollars and Valuables Seized in Ayodhya Temple Case
BREAKING: Exclusive Recovery Records Reveal Major Cash Haul in Ayodhya Temple Offering Theft Case
No Cap With Megha Prasad: Was the Ram Mandir Donation Scandal Suppressed on June 5?
Ram Temple Donation Theft: Biggest Misappropriation Allegedly Took Place During Maha Kumbh, Say Sources
Ram Temple Donation case: Akhilesh Yadav Says ‘Lord Ram Made Me a Medium’ to Raise the Issue
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget