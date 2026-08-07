Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RJD dissolved all its organizational units across Bihar.

Decision follows party's defeat in recent Bankipur bypoll.

Reconstitution aims for stronger organization and dedicated workers.

Patna, Aug 7 (PTI) The RJD has dissolved all its organisational units in Bihar, including district, block and panchayat committees, as well as various cell units, an official statement said.

The statement was issued by RJD's state president, Mangani Lal Mandal, late on Thursday evening.

The decision assumes significance in view of the party's defeat in the recently concluded Bankipur bypoll. RJD's candidate, Rekha Gupta, forfeited her deposit in the by-election.

"All organisational units of the RJD (Bihar) at every level -- including organisational units at the district level, block level and panchayat level, as well as organisational units associated with all cells and other affiliated organisational bodies -- stand dissolved with immediate effect," the statement said.

The process of reconstituting the organisational committees at all levels across the state shall commence at the earliest, it said.

Recently, two RJD leaders -- Bhai Virendra and Shakti Singh Yadav -- engaged in a war of words, blaming each other for weakening the party organisation after the Bankipur debacle.

Commenting on the dissolution of all RJD organisational units, MLA Bhai Virendra told reporters on Friday that the decision had been taken to make the party organisation stronger than before.

He said that, henceforth, only dedicated and capable workers would be entrusted with responsibilities in the party. He also claimed that an RJD government would be formed in Bihar in the coming days.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

