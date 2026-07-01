The Annapurna Yojana is a new financial assistance scheme launched in West Bengal. It provides Rs 3,000 in monthly financial assistance to eligible women beneficiaries.
26 Lakh Applications Rejected Under Annapurna Yojana, West Bengal Govt Explains Why
Speaking at the inauguration event at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, the Chief Minister said the state government had received around 1.6 crore applications under the scheme.
- West Bengal launched Annapurna Yojana, aiding 1.1 crore women.
- Scheme received 1.6 crore applications; 26 lakh rejected.
- Rejections were for citizenship/domicile; government defended scrutiny.
The first tranche of financial assistance under the Annapurna Yojana has been transferred to nearly 1.1 crore women beneficiaries in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Wednesday during the launch of the scheme.
Speaking at the inauguration event at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, the Chief Minister said the state government had received around 1.6 crore applications under the scheme.
26 Lakh Applications Rejected After Verification
According to the Chief Minister, 26 lakh applications were rejected following scrutiny over doubts related to citizenship and domicile status.
"Twenty-six lakh applications under the Annapurna Yojana have been rejected. Scrutiny is necessary," the Chief Minister said.
Government Defends Verification Process
Explaining the decision to reject a section of the applications, the Chief Minister said the eligibility of beneficiaries had to be verified before public funds could be disbursed.
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"We cannot transfer taxpayers' money from the government coffers to non-Indians," Adhikari said, while justifying the rejection of 26 lakh Annapurna Yojana applications.
He added that only eligible beneficiaries received the first installment through direct bank transfers after completing the required verification process.
Scheme Replaces Lakshmir Bhandar
According to the Chief Minister, the Annapurna Yojana replaces the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme implemented by the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.
Under the new scheme, eligible women will receive Rs 3,000 in monthly financial assistance.
1.6 Crore Applications Received
The Chief Minister said the government received approximately 1.6 crore applications for the Annapurna Yojana, reflecting widespread interest across the state.
Following the verification process, 26 lakh applications were rejected over doubts related to citizenship and domicile status, while the first installment has now been credited to nearly 1.1 crore eligible women beneficiaries, he said during the launch event.
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Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Annapurna Yojana?
How many beneficiaries received the first installment of the Annapurna Yojana?
Nearly 1.1 crore women beneficiaries in West Bengal have received the first tranche of financial assistance. The Chief Minister confirmed payments were made via direct bank transfers.
Why were some applications for the Annapurna Yojana rejected?
Approximately 26 lakh applications were rejected following scrutiny. The rejections were due to doubts related to the applicants' citizenship and domicile status.
Which previous scheme does the Annapurna Yojana replace?
The Annapurna Yojana replaces the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. This scheme was previously implemented by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.
How many applications were received for the Annapurna Yojana?
The state government received approximately 1.6 crore applications for the Annapurna Yojana. After verification, nearly 1.1 crore were approved for the first installment.