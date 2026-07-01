26 Lakh Applications Rejected Under Annapurna Yojana, West Bengal Govt Explains Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom West Bengal launched Annapurna Yojana, aiding 1.1 crore women.

Scheme received 1.6 crore applications; 26 lakh rejected.

Rejections were for citizenship/domicile; government defended scrutiny.

The first tranche of financial assistance under the Annapurna Yojana has been transferred to nearly 1.1 crore women beneficiaries in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Wednesday during the launch of the scheme.

Speaking at the inauguration event at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, the Chief Minister said the state government had received around 1.6 crore applications under the scheme.

26 Lakh Applications Rejected After Verification

According to the Chief Minister, 26 lakh applications were rejected following scrutiny over doubts related to citizenship and domicile status.

"Twenty-six lakh applications under the Annapurna Yojana have been rejected. Scrutiny is necessary," the Chief Minister said.

Government Defends Verification Process

Explaining the decision to reject a section of the applications, the Chief Minister said the eligibility of beneficiaries had to be verified before public funds could be disbursed.

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"We cannot transfer taxpayers' money from the government coffers to non-Indians," Adhikari said, while justifying the rejection of 26 lakh Annapurna Yojana applications.

He added that only eligible beneficiaries received the first installment through direct bank transfers after completing the required verification process.

Scheme Replaces Lakshmir Bhandar

According to the Chief Minister, the Annapurna Yojana replaces the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme implemented by the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

Under the new scheme, eligible women will receive Rs 3,000 in monthly financial assistance.

1.6 Crore Applications Received

The Chief Minister said the government received approximately 1.6 crore applications for the Annapurna Yojana, reflecting widespread interest across the state.

Following the verification process, 26 lakh applications were rejected over doubts related to citizenship and domicile status, while the first installment has now been credited to nearly 1.1 crore eligible women beneficiaries, he said during the launch event.

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