Priyanka Gandhi Slams Mohan Bhagwat's Comments On Gen Z; Omar Abdullah Welcomes Stance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed trust in Gen Z.

He described student protests as legitimate democratic exercise.

Congress leaders criticized Bhagwat's comments, questioning his sincerity.

Omar Abdullah welcomed Bhagwat's distinction between dissent and anti-national.

Political reactions have intensified after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on Gen Z and student protests, with Congress leaders criticising his comments while Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcomed them.

Speaking on Friday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said Gen Z did not require any "certificate" from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The reactions come a day after Bhagwat, while interacting with young people at the India International Movement to Unite Nations event in Mumbai, said he trusted Gen Z "with his eyes closed" and described student protests as a legitimate democratic exercise.

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Congress Questions Bhagwat's Stand

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal said that if Bhagwat genuinely cared about Gen Z, he should ask the Union home minister to resign.

"If he truly cares about Gen Z, he should ask India's home minister to resign. Otherwise, he should at least ask him to come to Parliament and apologise to the students," Venugopal said.

He also alleged that the RSS controlled the government and questioned Bhagwat's silence over the alleged use of pellet guns against students during the protests.

"RSS controls the government. If they genuinely care about students, they should condemn the atrocities committed against them. Pellet guns were used, and students are demanding accountability. Why is he silent on this issue? This is all just a show," Venugopal said.

Bhagwat Says He Trusts Gen Z

Addressing a gathering organised by the India International Movement to Unite Nations in Mumbai on Thursday, Bhagwat said he trusted Gen Z "with his eyes closed."

He also said student protests should not be viewed as anti-national and described demonstrations as a democratic way of building consensus when people's voices are not heard.

Bhagwat had maintained that young people had genuine concerns and that protests should aim at correcting the system while remaining within democratic principles.

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Omar Abdullah Backs RSS Chief's Remarks

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcomed Bhagwat's comments, saying the RSS chief had correctly distinguished between dissent and anti-national activity.

"The Gen Z was protesting for their rights and for their demands. That protest was not against the country, but against the government. He rightly said that protesting against the government is not the same as being against India. It is good that Mohan Bhagwat has been able to make that distinction," Abdullah said.

He added that such movements often lead to necessary reforms, citing the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination process.

"Wherever there are mistakes, they need to be corrected. The irregularities in NEET were highlighted because of this movement. Because of this agitation, the examination process has become better. This is in the interest of the country," the chief minister said.