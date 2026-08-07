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English NewsNewsIndiaSupreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking FIR, Probe Into Justice Yashwant Varma Cash Recovery Case

Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking FIR, Probe Into Justice Yashwant Varma Cash Recovery Case

A Bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe refused to entertain the plea, calling it a misuse of the judicial process.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court dismissed plea for ex-judge's cash probe.
  • Plea concerned cash found after judge's home fire.
  • Former judge resigned to avoid impeachment for corruption.

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking registration of an FIR and court-monitored probe into the purported discovery of huge stash of cash following a fire at the residence of former Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe dismissed the petition filed by advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay, who contended that mere resigning from office does not erase criminal liability for unaccounted money.

The bench said earlier also a similar petition was dismissed. Upadhyay submitted that the earlier petition was dismissed on technical ground that no complaint was filed but in this case, he has filed a complaint.

Justice Narasimha told him, "You are an advocate. This is just a misuse of the judicial process. All for cheap publicity. We are not inclined to entertain this. Dismissed." Upadhyay said there is no reason for not entertaining the petition as a judge of the high court has been held to be a public servant.

"Now he is retired also. There is no immunity from prosecution," he submitted.

The top court, however, refused to entertain the petition and dismissed it. On April 9, Varma, who was facing impeachment proceedings for his removal over allegations of corruption after wads of burnt currency notes were recovered from his residence in Delhi last year, resigned. The rare removal proceedings initiated by the Lok Sabha against Justice Varma was rendered "infructuous" following his resignation with immediate effect. The judge submitted his resignation in a letter sent to President Droupadi Murmu.

To avoid removal by Parliament, a resignation was the only option left for the judge, who withdrew from the ongoing inquiry proceedings by a Lok Sabha-appointed panel. The judge was due to superannuate on January 5, 2031.

The purported discovery of a huge stash of cash took place after a fire broke out at the Lutyens' Delhi residence of Justice Varma, then a Delhi High Court judge, at around 11:35 pm on the night of Holi on March 14, 2025, prompting the fire department personnel to rush to the spot and douse the flames. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Supreme Court's decision regarding the plea against former Justice Varma?

The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking an FIR and court-monitored probe into the discovery of cash at former Justice Yashwant Varma's residence. The bench dismissed the petition filed by advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay.

Why did Justice Yashwant Varma resign from his position?

Justice Varma resigned on April 9 while facing impeachment proceedings for his removal due to corruption allegations. These allegations stemmed from the discovery of burnt currency notes at his residence.

What incident led to the allegations against Justice Varma?

Allegations against Justice Varma arose after a fire broke out at his Lutyens' Delhi residence on March 14, 2025. The fire led to the purported discovery of a huge stash of cash.

Published at : 07 Aug 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
SUpreme COurt Cash Recovery Case Yashwant Varma
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