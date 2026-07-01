Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kedarnath helicopter services suspended due to monsoon weather.

Pilgrims use traditional transport; IMD predicts heavy rainfall.

Char Dham Yatra continues; heavy rain may reduce pilgrim numbers.

Helicopter services operating for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra have been suspended until further notice due to adverse weather conditions triggered by the monsoon, the Rudraprayag district administration said on Wednesday. The suspension has been enforced in line with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) safety guidelines, with authorities prioritising passenger safety amid continuous rainfall in the region.

DM Issues Statement

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said all helicopter operations linked to the Kedarnath pilgrimage have been halted until weather conditions improve and necessary clearances are granted.

Following the order, operators including Thambi Aviation, Himalayan Heli, Rajas Aero, United Helicharters, Pilgrimage Aviation, Chipsan Aviation and Trans Bharat Aviation have suspended services and returned their helicopters to their respective bases.

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IMD Predictions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Rudraprayag district over the next four days. In response, the district administration has appealed to residents and devotees to remain alert and follow official advisories.

The Uttarakhand government has also activated emergency response mechanisms and started sending SMS-based weather alerts to people living in vulnerable areas after the IMD issued a three-day Orange Alert for heavy rainfall.

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Char Dham Yatra Affected?

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said the Char Dham Yatra is continuing, but heavy rainfall could significantly impact pilgrim turnout in the coming days.

Speaking to ANI, District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said the administration is closely monitoring the situation and regularly issuing weather warnings through SMS. He added that while the pilgrimage remains underway, the number of devotees is expected to decline if rainfall intensifies further.

Heavy rain has been reported from several parts of Rudraprayag district, including the Kedarnath region, over the past few days.