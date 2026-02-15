Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
PM Modi, Vice President Extend Mahashivratri Greetings

Vice President Radhakrishnan said that from Kashi to Rameswaram, this holy festival stands as a living symbol of India's eternal and unbroken spiritual tradition.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 10:10 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended their greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said he prays that Adidev Mahadev continues to shower his blessings on everyone. "May his blessings bring prosperity to all, and may our India attain the pinnacle of prosperity," he said.

In his social media post, Vice President Radhakrishnan said that from Kashi to Rameswaram, this holy festival stands as a living symbol of India's eternal and unbroken spiritual tradition.

"May the blessings of Mahadev and Mata Parvati bring happiness, prosperity, and good health to all," the vice president said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Maha Shivratri 2026: Lakhs of Devotees Flock to Temples Nationwide

Published at : 15 Feb 2026 10:10 AM (IST)
