Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on citizens to actively participate in the upcoming Census 2027, stressing that the nationwide exercise is a shared responsibility and not merely a government-led initiative.

Speaking during his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi assured people that the data collected during the Census would remain secure and confidential, backed by robust digital safeguards.

"Friends, the national Census is not just a government task; it is a responsibility for all of us. Your participation is vital. The information you provide remains completely secure and confidential, protected by robust digital security," he said.

Emphasising public involvement, the prime minister said the Census requires cooperation from every citizen to be successful. He underlined that the exercise is one of the largest administrative efforts globally and plays a crucial role in national planning.

"Census 2027 has been made digital. All information is being recorded directly through digital means," he said.

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Digital Census With Enhanced Security

PM Modi urged people to be aware of the ongoing process and contribute actively when approached by officials.

Highlighting changes in the upcoming enumeration, PM Modi said Census 2027 will be conducted digitally, marking a shift from traditional methods. Data will be recorded directly through electronic systems, reducing manual handling.

He also reassured citizens that information shared during the process would be protected through strong digital security measures, addressing concerns around privacy.

Self-Enumeration Facility Introduced

The prime minister said the process has been made more convenient with the introduction of a self-enumeration option. Citizens will be able to submit their details online up to 15 days before an official visit.

Once submitted, individuals will receive a unique identification number via mobile or email, which can be presented to officials during verification, eliminating the need to provide information again.

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He said the personnel visiting people's homes are equipped with a mobile app and they will speak to everyone and enter the information right there.

"Friends, your participation in this Census has also been made easier. You can now record your information yourself. A self-enumeration facility will be available to you 15 days before the official visit. You can fill in the details at your own convenience," he said.

"Later, when the official arrives at your home, you can simply show this ID to confirm your details," he added, saying that this step eliminates the need to provide information twice, which saves time and makes the entire process seamless.

Progress Underway Across States

PM Modi noted that in regions where self-enumeration has already taken place, house-listing activities by Census officials have begun. He added that data collection for around 1.2 crore households has been completed so far.

He also remarked that those who have participated in previous Census exercises would find the current process significantly different due to the integration of digital tools.