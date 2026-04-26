Swiss Air Flight's Engine Catches Fire During Takeoff At IGI Airport, 6 Passengers Injured

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Swiss Air flight to Zurich aborted takeoff due to engine fire.

Aircraft engines malfunctioned, prompting emergency evacuation on runway.

Six passengers sustained injuries during the evacuation process.

Airport operations continued unaffected after the incident.

A Swiss International Air Lines flight from Delhi to Zurich aborted takeoff and was evacuated on the runway at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi early Sunday. Six passengers were injured in the incident.

The incident involved Swiss Air Flight LX147 (Delhi-Zurich) and occurred around 2 AM today. There were a total of 232 passengers onboard.

The aircraft’s engines malfunctioned and caught fire during the takeoff roll. This prompted the crew to abort aircraft's takeoff and carry out an emergency evacuation after smoke was observed from the left-side wheel.

#BREAKING : Swiss International Air Lines flight LX147, operated by aircraft HB-JHK, suffered an engine No. 1 failure during the take-off roll while departing Delhi for Zurich.



Emergency slides were deployed and the aircraft was evacuated on the runway as a precaution.… pic.twitter.com/EwGFQjvLlZ — upuknews (@upuknews1) April 26, 2026

Confirming the incident, the Delhi Airport said in a post on X: "In the early hours of this morning, a full emergency was declared at Delhi Airport involving Swiss International Airlines flight LX 147 (DEL-ZRH) on Runway 28/10. All prescribed safety protocols were promptly executed, and passengers were safely evacuated. Airport operations remained unaffected."

According to Flightradar24, the aircraft was travelling at around 104 knots when the engine malfunction occurred, prompting the crew to abort the takeoff. Runway 28 was shut until the aircraft was cleared from the site.

"We are aware of an incident involving flight LX147 in Delhi. The aircraft involved is an Airbus A330 (HB-JHK). SWISS has established a task force. There were 228 passengers and 4 infants on board. Shortly after takeoff, an issue occurred with one of the engines. The crew rejected the takeoff and, following an assessment of the situation, decided as a precaution to evacuate the aircraft," SWISS said in a statement.

"Six passengers (are) currently receiving medical attention, crew (is) unharmed. All passengers and crew (were) evacuated the aircraft via the emergency slides. Six passengers are currently undergoing medical evaluation. For a small number of individuals who were unable to use the slides, stairs were provided," it added.

According to the spokesperson, Swiss technical specialists will travel to Delhi to inspect the aircraft and initiate the next steps. The spokesperson also said the airline was working intensively to find a swift and suitable onward travel solutions for all passengers.