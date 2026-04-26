Swiss Air Flight's Engine Catches Fire During Takeoff At IGI Airport, 6 Passengers Injured

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HomeNewsIndiaSwiss Air Flight's Engine Catches Fire During Takeoff At IGI Airport; 6 Injured In Evacuation On Runway

Swiss Air Flight's Engine Catches Fire During Takeoff At IGI Airport; 6 Injured In Evacuation On Runway

A Zurich-bound flight's engine malfunctioned during takeoff at the IGI Airport in Delhi. This caused a fire, prompting immediate evacuation on the runway.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Swiss Air flight to Zurich aborted takeoff due to engine fire.
  • Aircraft engines malfunctioned, prompting emergency evacuation on runway.
  • Six passengers sustained injuries during the evacuation process.
  • Airport operations continued unaffected after the incident.

A Swiss International Air Lines flight from Delhi to Zurich aborted takeoff and was evacuated on the runway at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi early Sunday. Six passengers were injured in the incident.

The incident involved Swiss Air Flight LX147 (Delhi-Zurich) and occurred around 2 AM today. There were a total of 232 passengers onboard. 

The aircraft’s engines malfunctioned and caught fire during the takeoff roll. This prompted the crew to abort aircraft's takeoff and carry out an emergency evacuation after smoke was observed from the left-side wheel.

Confirming the incident, the Delhi Airport said in a post on X: "In the early hours of this morning, a full emergency was declared at Delhi Airport involving Swiss International Airlines flight LX 147 (DEL-ZRH) on Runway 28/10. All prescribed safety protocols were promptly executed, and passengers were safely evacuated. Airport operations remained unaffected."

According to Flightradar24, the aircraft was travelling at around 104 knots when the engine malfunction occurred, prompting the crew to abort the takeoff. Runway 28 was shut until the aircraft was cleared from the site.

"We are aware of an incident involving flight LX147 in Delhi. The aircraft involved is an Airbus A330 (HB-JHK). SWISS has established a task force. There were 228 passengers and 4 infants on board. Shortly after takeoff, an issue occurred with one of the engines. The crew rejected the takeoff and, following an assessment of the situation, decided as a precaution to evacuate the aircraft," SWISS said in a statement.

"Six passengers (are) currently receiving medical attention, crew (is) unharmed. All passengers and crew (were) evacuated the aircraft via the emergency slides. Six passengers are currently undergoing medical evaluation. For a small number of individuals who were unable to use the slides, stairs were provided," it added.

According to the spokesperson, Swiss technical specialists will travel to Delhi to inspect the aircraft and initiate the next steps. The spokesperson also said the airline was working intensively to find a swift and suitable onward travel solutions for all passengers.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Swiss Air Flight LX147 in Delhi?

Swiss Air Flight LX147 experienced an engine malfunction and fire during takeoff. The crew aborted the takeoff and evacuated all passengers as a precaution.

How many people were on board the flight?

There were 232 people on board, including 228 passengers and 4 infants.

Were there any injuries?

Six passengers sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention. The crew was unharmed.

Did the incident affect airport operations?

No, airport operations remained unaffected. Emergency protocols were followed, and passengers were safely evacuated.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Airport Breaking News ABP Live IGI Airport DELHI NEWS SWISS Air
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