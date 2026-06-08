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HomeNewsIndiaBig Setback To RJD: Shivchandra Ram Breaks Down, Cries Uncontrollably After Resigning

Big Setback To RJD: Shivchandra Ram Breaks Down, Cries Uncontrollably After Resigning

RJD leader Shivchandra Ram resigned amid the Bihar MLC polls, alleging injustice and breaking down in tears at a press conference.

By : Paramanand Singh | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Senior RJD leader Shivchandra Ram resigned emotionally.
  • His resignation followed denial of an MLC election ticket.
  • Ram resigned from all party positions, citing betrayal.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) suffered a significant setback on Monday after senior leader and former Bihar minister Shivchandra Ram resigned from the party amid the ongoing Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) elections. Ram, who had been associated with the party since 1990, announced his resignation at a press conference where he became visibly emotional and broke down while speaking about his treatment within the organisation. His exit comes shortly after the RJD nominated Sunil Singh as its candidate for the MLC election, a decision widely seen as the trigger for the resignation.

Emotional Exit

Addressing the media, Shivchandra Ram said he had faithfully followed the party's ideology and leadership for more than three decades. He thanked RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and party leader Tejashwi Yadav for the opportunities and respect he had received during his political career.

However, while explaining the circumstances leading to his resignation, Ram struggled to contain his emotions. He said the past few days had been particularly difficult for him, before breaking down in tears during the press conference. The emotional scenes underscored the growing discontent within sections of the party over candidate selection for the MLC polls.

Also Read: TMC Rift Deepens? Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Claims 20 MPs Back BJP-Led NDA

'Injustice Has Been Done'

The former minister alleged that he had been treated unfairly and suggested that promises made to him by the party leadership had not been honoured. He said members of his community had travelled to Patna and had also been left deeply disappointed by recent developments.

Announcing his decision, Ram resigned as the national president of the RJD's SC-ST Cell and stated that he was stepping down from all party positions. While he stopped short of explicitly blaming the denial of an MLC ticket, his remarks strongly indicated that the candidate selection process had played a major role in his decision.

Ram further claimed that he had been betrayed despite assurances regarding recognition and political opportunities within the party. Asked whether fear was preventing him from speaking openly about the reasons behind his resignation, he dismissed the suggestion and said he would reveal more about his future political plans at an appropriate time.

Also Read: 'Stop The Shooting Immediately': Trump Warns Iran And Israel

Before You Go

Breaking: TMC Faces Fresh Turmoil as Rebel MPs Reportedly Meet Bhupender Yadav Amid Defection Buzz

About the author Paramanand Singh

Rohit Shikola is associated with ABP Network, where he closely tracks breaking news, special stories, and exclusive developments across a wide range of subjects. With a keen interest in current affairs and ground reporting, he focuses on delivering accurate, timely, and impactful stories to viewers and readers
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News Shivchandra Ram RJD
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