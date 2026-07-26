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English NewsNewsIndia'Women Can Do Anything': PM Modi Highlights Grassroots Leadership During Youth Interaction

'Women Can Do Anything': PM Modi Highlights Grassroots Leadership During Youth Interaction

PM Modi interacted with youth during Viksit Vibrant Village programme. This interaction came a day after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned frokm his post.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 06:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM discussed Chango village development with a traveller.
  • Traveller Nikita observed significant infrastructure improvements in Chango.
  • Villagers confirmed better roads, water, electricity, and healthcare access.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled his 2016 Diwali visit to Chango, a border village in Himachal Pradesh, during an interaction with a traveller named Nikita, who shared her experiences of meeting local residents and witnessing development in the remote region.

Speaking during the interaction with participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme, Modi noted that he traditionally spends Diwali with Indian soldiers stationed along the country's borders and said it was a coincidence that he had visited the Chango area during the 2016 festival.

"You may know that every Diwali I visit our soldiers at the border. Coincidentally, in 2016 I had spent Diwali in the Chango region. Did you get an opportunity to meet the women village heads or other local representatives there?" the Prime Minister asked.

'Women Can Do Anything': Participant

Responding to the Prime Minister, one of the participant, Nikita said she met village heads, panchayat representatives, women, farmers, elderly residents and children during her visit.

She said she was particularly impressed by a woman village head who balanced multiple responsibilities.

Also Read: Trump Halts Iran Strikes After 13 Days Amid Missile Stockpile Concerns: Report

"I learnt that she manages her household, looks after farming and also does a job. It reminded me of a famous Hindi film dialogue: 'She is a woman; she can do anything," Nikita said.

Interaction Come Day After Pradhan's Resignation

This interaction came a day after Pradhan resigned from his post amid mounting nationwide protests over the NEET-UG paper leak, saying his decision was aimed at protecting students' interests and preventing them from being caught in prolonged uncertainty.

Also Read: PM Modi's First X Post After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation: What Did He Say?

In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan said he was stepping down in the larger interest of students and to ensure they were not "trapped in a web of confusion."

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Prime Minister Modi's connection to Chango village?

Prime Minister Modi recalled his 2016 Diwali visit to Chango, a border village in Himachal Pradesh. He traditionally spends Diwali with soldiers at the border and coincidentally spent it in Chango that year.

What improvements did Nikita observe in Chango village?

Nikita observed well-built roads, round-the-clock electricity, and mobile network connectivity. Villagers also now receive piped drinking water and have strengthened confidence in healthcare access.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 26 Jul 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Viksit Vibrant Village Programme Village Developments
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