Prime Minister Modi recalled his 2016 Diwali visit to Chango, a border village in Himachal Pradesh. He traditionally spends Diwali with soldiers at the border and coincidentally spent it in Chango that year.
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'Women Can Do Anything': PM Modi Highlights Grassroots Leadership During Youth Interaction
PM Modi interacted with youth during Viksit Vibrant Village programme. This interaction came a day after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned frokm his post.
- PM discussed Chango village development with a traveller.
- Traveller Nikita observed significant infrastructure improvements in Chango.
- Villagers confirmed better roads, water, electricity, and healthcare access.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was Prime Minister Modi's connection to Chango village?
What improvements did Nikita observe in Chango village?
Nikita observed well-built roads, round-the-clock electricity, and mobile network connectivity. Villagers also now receive piped drinking water and have strengthened confidence in healthcare access.
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