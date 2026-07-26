'Women Can Do Anything': PM Modi Highlights Grassroots Leadership During Youth Interaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled his 2016 Diwali visit to Chango, a border village in Himachal Pradesh, during an interaction with a traveller named Nikita, who shared her experiences of meeting local residents and witnessing development in the remote region.

Speaking during the interaction with participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme, Modi noted that he traditionally spends Diwali with Indian soldiers stationed along the country's borders and said it was a coincidence that he had visited the Chango area during the 2016 festival.

"You may know that every Diwali I visit our soldiers at the border. Coincidentally, in 2016 I had spent Diwali in the Chango region. Did you get an opportunity to meet the women village heads or other local representatives there?" the Prime Minister asked.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village Program 2026 via video conferencing.



PM Modi says, "I visit the border every Diwali to meet our soldier brothers. It is a coincidence that in 2016, I visited the Chango… pic.twitter.com/1nwdZARu2W — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2026

'Women Can Do Anything': Participant

Responding to the Prime Minister, one of the participant, Nikita said she met village heads, panchayat representatives, women, farmers, elderly residents and children during her visit.

She said she was particularly impressed by a woman village head who balanced multiple responsibilities.

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"I learnt that she manages her household, looks after farming and also does a job. It reminded me of a famous Hindi film dialogue: 'She is a woman; she can do anything," Nikita said.

Interaction Come Day After Pradhan's Resignation

This interaction came a day after Pradhan resigned from his post amid mounting nationwide protests over the NEET-UG paper leak, saying his decision was aimed at protecting students' interests and preventing them from being caught in prolonged uncertainty.

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