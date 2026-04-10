PM Modi Congratulates Nitish Kumar On Rajya Sabha Oath, Hails His Governance Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi congratulated Nitish Kumar on becoming Rajya Sabha MP.

Modi praised Kumar's experience and commitment to good governance.

Kumar's Rajya Sabha membership signals end of his Bihar rule.

PM also congratulated Harivansh on Rajya Sabha nomination.

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on taking oath as Rajya Sabha member and said he is one of the most experienced leaders in the country and his commitment to good governance has been appreciated everywhere.

Modi also said that he was fully confident that Kumar's long political experience will further enhance the dignity of Parliament.

"Nitish Kumar ji is one of the most experienced leaders in the country. His commitment to good governance has been appreciated everywhere," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

The prime minister said Kumar has made an indelible contribution to the development of Bihar and it will be a great pleasure to see him in Parliament once again.

Modi said he has also served for many years as a Member of Parliament and Union Minister.

"Heartiest congratulations to him on taking oath as a Rajya Sabha MP, and heaps of best wishes for his upcoming term," he said.

The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha chairman C P Radhakrishnan in his chamber at a brief ceremony in the presence of Union Minister J P Nadda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal among others.

As Kumar assumes the Rajya Sabha role, it marks the end of his rule in Bihar. The NDA is likely to elect a new chief minister of Bihar on April 14.

The prime minister also congratulated Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh for being nominated as a member of the Upper House.

Modi said Harivansh has made invaluable contributions to journalism and public life and he is a respected intellectual and thinker.

"With his profound thoughts and insights, he has enriched the proceedings of the House over the past few years. I am delighted that the Honorable President has nominated him to the Rajya Sabha. My very best wishes to him for the upcoming parliamentary term," he said.

Harivansh's second term as a member of the Upper House ended on April 9. He took the oath in Hindi in the chamber of the Rajya Sabha Chairman, who administered the oath to him. PTI ACB DV DV

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)