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HomeNewsIndiaSupreme Court Seeks Centre’s Response On 26 Indians ‘Forced To Fight’ In Russia-Ukraine War

Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Response On 26 Indians ‘Forced To Fight’ In Russia-Ukraine War

Families claim the individuals were lured to Russia with job offers, had their documents seized, and were coerced into joining the military. The court expressed concern and asked the government to clarify its position.

By : Nipun Sehgal | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court seeks Union government's response on Indian nationals trapped in Russia-Ukraine war.
  • Families allege agents lured Indians, seized passports, forced them to fight.
  • Court concerned, directs government to submit stand within one week.
  • Petition seeks diplomatic intervention and crackdown on recruitment agents.

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre within a week on a plea concerning 26 Indian nationals allegedly trapped in the Russia-Ukraine war zone and forced to fight.

Hearing the petition filed by family members, the court expressed concern over the situation and asked the government to clarify its position. The plea claims that the individuals were held in Russia and coerced into joining the conflict against their will.

Court Seeks Government Stand Within a Week

The matter came up before a Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi. Counsel for the petitioners argued that the affected individuals were being compelled to fight a foreign war, while the government had remained inactive.

Taking note, the Bench directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, present in court, to obtain instructions and submit a response within one week. Mehta agreed to comply.

Families Allege Fraud, Coercion by Agents

The petition names the Centre, the governments of Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, and the Russian Embassy in India as parties.

According to the petitioners, their family members had travelled to Russia on valid visas—either as tourists, students or for employment. They alleged that recruitment agents lured them with job promises, only to seize their passports and identity documents upon arrival and force them into the Russian military.

Contact Lost, Concerns Over Safety in War Zones

The plea further states that several families have lost contact with their relatives since September-October last year. Based on last known communication, the individuals may be in conflict-hit areas such as Kupiansk, Selydove, Makiivka and Chelyabinsk.

Petitioners argued that under the Vienna Convention, Indian nationals abroad are entitled to diplomatic access, assistance and protection, rights they claim have not been extended in this case.

Plea Seeks Diplomatic Intervention, Crackdown on Agents

The petition urges the court to direct the Centre to initiate diplomatic intervention and appoint a nodal officer to coordinate with affected families. It also seeks a status report on the condition of the stranded Indians and calls for strict legal action against illegal recruitment networks operating in India.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Supreme Court's current action regarding Indian nationals in the Russia-Ukraine war zone?

The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Centre within a week on a plea concerning 26 Indian nationals allegedly trapped and forced to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war zone.

What do the families of the alleged victims claim happened to their relatives?

Families claim their relatives were lured to Russia with job promises by agents, had their documents seized, and were then coerced into fighting in the conflict.

Where are these Indian nationals reportedly located?

Based on last known communication, the individuals may be in conflict-hit areas such as Kupiansk, Selydove, Makiivka, and Chelyabinsk, reportedly held in Russia.

What are the petitioners asking the court to do?

The petition urges the court to direct diplomatic intervention, appoint a nodal officer, get a status report on the stranded Indians, and take action against illegal recruitment agents.

Published at : 10 Apr 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Russia Ukraine War SUpreme COurt
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