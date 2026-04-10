Harivansh Narayan Singh Nominated To Rajya Sabha By President Murmu After Term Ends

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Murmu nominated Harivansh Narayan Singh to Rajya Sabha.

His nomination fills the vacancy left by Ranjan Gogoi.

Harivansh brings extensive parliamentary experience to the Upper House.

He previously served as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman since 2018.

President Droupadi Murmu has nominated Harivansh Narayan Singh as a Member of the Rajya Sabha, according to a Gazette notification issued on Friday. His appointment was finalised on Thursday, following the conclusion of his previous term as a JD(U) member from Bihar on April 9. He has been serving as the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman since 2018.

The nomination of the 69-year-old leader has been made under the powers conferred by sub-section (a) of clause (1) read with Section 3 of the Constitution of India. Harivansh has been nominated to fill the vacancy caused by the retirement of a nominated member, Ranjan Gogoi.



Harivansh brings extensive parliamentary experience, having served in multiple key committees of the Upper House. Over the years, he has been a member of the Committee on Agriculture, the Business Advisory Committee, the Committee on Rules, and the General Purposes Committee. He has also chaired important panels such as the Committee on Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme and the Committee of Privileges.



His contributions extend to legislative and policy platforms, including his role in the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction. He has also been part of several Select and Joint Committees, such as those on the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, playing a crucial role in legislative scrutiny.



In addition, he has served on consultative and advisory bodies, including the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and as Chairman of the Content Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha Television. His parliamentary journey began with his election to the Rajya Sabha in 2014, followed by a re-election in 2020. Harivansh had served as the Rajya Sabha Chairman and acted as the Deputy Speaker during the last Budget Session, overseeing key proceedings in the House.



His term concluded on April 9, after which a fresh nomination was issued to fill the vacant seat.

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