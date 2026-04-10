Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP released 'Sankalp Patra' for West Bengal Assembly elections.

Manifesto promises law and order, action against infiltrators.

Uniform Civil Code implementation and seventh pay commission promised.

Over eight lakh public suggestions shaped the manifesto.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘Sankalp Patra’ in Kolkata for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, positioning it as a roadmap to transform the state from “despair to development” in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata after releasing the manifesto, Shah said the people of the state are now looking for change amid growing dissatisfaction, as he mounted a sharp attack on the ruling TMC. He said the BJP’s manifesto is a comprehensive blueprint to address challenges faced by various sections of society, including farmers, youth, and women.

“Today, the Bharatiya Janata Party has just released its manifesto for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. This manifesto provides a path to overcome the deep despair prevailing across all sections of Bengal. It offers new direction for farmers facing uncertainty due to crop losses, for unemployed youth, and for women living in fear. It also gives renewed hope and confidence to every citizen concerned about Bengal’s culture and its pride,” he said.

#WATCH | Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. pic.twitter.com/uA4lzOOSkL — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2026

Focus On ‘Sonar Bangla’ Vision

The manifesto, themed around “Sonar Bangla” (Golden Bengal), outlines what the BJP called 15 key commitments centred on governance reforms, economic growth, national security, and social welfare.

A major highlight is a proposed crackdown on illegal infiltration, with the party promising a “detect, delete and deport” policy. The BJP also said it would release a white paper detailing alleged corruption and governance failures during the TMC’s tenure.

Here's what the BJP Manifesto For West Bengal Includes:

Jobs, Welfare, Governance Reforms

On employment, the party has pledged to generate one crore jobs and self-employment opportunities over five years. It also proposed financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for unemployed youth.

For government employees, the BJP promised clearance of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) dues and implementation of the 7th Pay Commission.

The manifesto also targets grassroots corruption, promising action against “syndicate culture” and the controversial “cut money” system.

Women’s Empowerment In Focus

The BJP outlined several measures aimed at women’s safety and empowerment, including the creation of women-only police battalions, implementation of the “Durga Suraksha Sahaya” scheme, and 33 per cent reservation for women in state government jobs.

Additionally, the party promised a monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 for women beneficiaries.

Culture, Agriculture, And Industry

The manifesto also includes proposals for cultural recognition, such as the inclusion of Kurmali and Rajbanshi languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

In agriculture, the BJP pledged enhanced support for key crops like rice, potato, and mango, while promising to boost the fisheries sector under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Industrial development plans include reviving tea gardens, strengthening the Darjeeling tea brand, and modernising the jute industry.

Healthcare, Education, And Legal Reforms

The BJP said it would implement central schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, expand premier institutions like AIIMS, IIT, and IIM in North Bengal, and roll out initiatives such as free HPV vaccination and breast cancer screening.

On legal reforms, the manifesto proposes the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and stricter laws to curb cattle smuggling.

Following the release of the manifesto, Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting in Debra in West Medinipur district and take part in a roadshow in Kharagpur, signalling an intensification of the BJP’s campaign in the state.

Mass Outreach Shaped BJP's Manifesto

The BJP said the ‘Sankalp Patra 2026’ has been prepared after extensive public consultation under the campaign titled “Bikosito Paschim Banga Sankalp Patra - Paramarsha Sangraha Abhiyan.”

Launched on February 7, the outreach initiative sought suggestions from a wide cross-section of society, including industrialists, teachers, students, farmers, and members of the Bengali diaspora.

Party workers conducted door-to-door outreach and gathered feedback through multiple channels such as phone, email, QR codes, and “Akanksha Sangraha Baksho” (aspiration boxes) placed across districts.

Over 8 Lakh Suggestions Received

BJP leaders said the exercise received over eight lakh suggestions, reflecting diverse expectations from citizens across the state, ANI reported.

Party leaders, including West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, said the manifesto aims to reflect the aspirations of ordinary people and go beyond being just a political document.

“Your voice matters. Your suggestions matter. Because the future of West Bengal matters,” Bhattacharya said, urging broader participation.