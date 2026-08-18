Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jharkhand government cancelled JSSC CGL exam after protests.

Qualified candidates now protest exam cancellation, seeking inquiry, not invalidation.

Protesters argue cancellation ignores court rulings and employment status.

Candidates demand reconsideration, vowing legal challenge for their rights.

The Jharkhand government's decision to cancel the JSSC CGL examination has triggered a fresh protest, this time from candidates who had cleared the exam and have been working in government jobs for nearly a year.

The cancellation followed a 25-day student protest demanding an inquiry into alleged irregularities. The selected candidates are now opposing it, arguing they should not be punished for the alleged wrongdoing of others and have vowed to challenge the decision in court.

They have also said they are willing to face any investigation but believe that cancelling the entire examination is not the right solution.

'Conduct Inquiry, But Don't Cancel Exam'

Candidates who cleared the JSSC CGL examination staged a protest at Project Bhavan against the government's decision.

One protester said the candidates were ready for any inquiry and action against those found responsible for irregularities.

"We are ready for any kind of inquiry. Conduct the inquiry. Take action against whoever is at fault, but do not do such injustice to us for the sake of a few people," the protester said.

The candidate added that all necessary documents could be produced for investigation and even called for a CBI inquiry, while opposing the cancellation of the examination.

#WATCH रांची, झारखंड। JSSC CGL परीक्षा पास करने वाले उम्मीदवार, परीक्षा रद्द करने के राज्य सरकार के फैसले के खिलाफ प्रोजेक्ट भवन में विरोध-प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं।



एक प्रदर्शनकारी ने कहा, "हम लोग हर तरह के जांच के लिए तैयार हैं। आप जांच कीजिए, जो गलत है, उस पर कार्रवाई कीजिए लेकिन… pic.twitter.com/bCs9xysdQp — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 17, 2026

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Selected Candidates Question Cancellation

Another protester questioned why the examination should be cancelled if the candidates had secured their appointments through what they described as a fair process.

The protesters said they supported an investigation and action against any irregularities identified through it, but maintained that the entire batch should not be punished.

One candidate said the government's decision had left them “on the streets” and appealed to their parents to remain patient.

"We will win again," the protester said, while urging the government to withdraw its decision. The candidate also said the matter would be challenged through legal means.

This decision by the government also disrespects the order of the honorable court. In a way, one could say that justice has been defeated today; the honorable court has suffered a defeat today. I will fight for my rights," he said.

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: JSSC CGL aspirants, who cleared the exam, stage a protest at Project Bhawan against the state government’s decision to cancel the exam



One of the protestors says, "Following the government's decision, I am left on the streets. I would like to tell my… pic.twitter.com/xw5CqK0yWB — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026

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Candidates Raise Court Order Issue

The protesting candidates also questioned the government's decision in light of earlier court proceedings.

One protester said they had been appointed following a High Court division bench ruling and that the Supreme Court had also given its approval.

"We were appointed following a High Court division bench ruling. We had the Supreme Court's seal of approval, yet suddenly, the government. In an instant, we became unemployed," the protester said.

The candidate appealed to Chief Minister Hemant Soren to reconsider the decision and questioned what would happen to candidates who had resigned from their previous jobs to take up the government positions.

"We will go to court. We reached this stage through the courts before, so we will go to court again," the protester said.

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: One of the protestors says, "We were appointed following a High Court division bench ruling. We had the Supreme Court's seal of approval, yet suddenly, the government. In an instant, we became unemployed. We are upset with the Chief Minister. Sir,… https://t.co/lrF8XFP9lr pic.twitter.com/INwJO6AOBS — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026

Cancellation Creates New Conflict

The JSSC CGL controversy has therefore created a fresh conflict for the Jharkhand government. While the cancellation addressed a major demand of students protesting alleged examination irregularities, candidates who had already cleared the test and secured employment are now demanding that their appointments not be affected.

They have maintained that they support a thorough inquiry and action against those responsible for any wrongdoing, but want the government to reconsider cancelling the examination and putting their careers at stake.

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