India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia'Don't Do Injustice': JSSC CGL Candidates Oppose Exam Cancellation In Jharkhand, Threaten Legal Action

'Don't Do Injustice': JSSC CGL Candidates Oppose Exam Cancellation In Jharkhand, Threaten Legal Action

JSSC CGL candidates protesting the exam cancellation have opposed the Jharkhand government's decision and said they will approach the court to fight for their jobs and challenge the move.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jharkhand government cancelled JSSC CGL exam after protests.
  • Qualified candidates now protest exam cancellation, seeking inquiry, not invalidation.
  • Protesters argue cancellation ignores court rulings and employment status.
  • Candidates demand reconsideration, vowing legal challenge for their rights.

The Jharkhand government's decision to cancel the JSSC CGL examination has triggered a fresh protest, this time from candidates who had cleared the exam and have been working in government jobs for nearly a year.

The cancellation followed a 25-day student protest demanding an inquiry into alleged irregularities. The selected candidates are now opposing it, arguing they should not be punished for the alleged wrongdoing of others and have vowed to challenge the decision in court.

They have also said they are willing to face any investigation but believe that cancelling the entire examination is not the right solution.

'Conduct Inquiry, But Don't Cancel Exam'

Candidates who cleared the JSSC CGL examination staged a protest at Project Bhavan against the government's decision.

One protester said the candidates were ready for any inquiry and action against those found responsible for irregularities.

"We are ready for any kind of inquiry. Conduct the inquiry. Take action against whoever is at fault, but do not do such injustice to us for the sake of a few people," the protester said.

The candidate added that all necessary documents could be produced for investigation and even called for a CBI inquiry, while opposing the cancellation of the examination.

ALSO READ: Bihar Govt Explains 4 AK-47 Rounds Fired During NEET Protest In SC, Says Constable Was Trapped

Selected Candidates Question Cancellation

Another protester questioned why the examination should be cancelled if the candidates had secured their appointments through what they described as a fair process.

The protesters said they supported an investigation and action against any irregularities identified through it, but maintained that the entire batch should not be punished.

One candidate said the government's decision had left them “on the streets” and appealed to their parents to remain patient.

"We will win again," the protester said, while urging the government to withdraw its decision. The candidate also said the matter would be challenged through legal means.

This decision by the government also disrespects the order of the honorable court. In a way, one could say that justice has been defeated today; the honorable court has suffered a defeat today. I will fight for my rights," he said.

ALSO READ: Delhi University PhD Scholar Suspended For Slapping Professor On Campus; CCTV Captures Assault

Candidates Raise Court Order Issue

The protesting candidates also questioned the government's decision in light of earlier court proceedings.

One protester said they had been appointed following a High Court division bench ruling and that the Supreme Court had also given its approval.

"We were appointed following a High Court division bench ruling. We had the Supreme Court's seal of approval, yet suddenly, the government. In an instant, we became unemployed," the protester said.

The candidate appealed to Chief Minister Hemant Soren to reconsider the decision and questioned what would happen to candidates who had resigned from their previous jobs to take up the government positions.

"We will go to court. We reached this stage through the courts before, so we will go to court again," the protester said. 

Cancellation Creates New Conflict

The JSSC CGL controversy has therefore created a fresh conflict for the Jharkhand government. While the cancellation addressed a major demand of students protesting alleged examination irregularities, candidates who had already cleared the test and secured employment are now demanding that their appointments not be affected. 

They have maintained that they support a thorough inquiry and action against those responsible for any wrongdoing, but want the government to reconsider cancelling the examination and putting their careers at stake.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

JSSC CGL: JSSC CGL Cancellation Leaves Successful Candidates in Shock

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the JSSC CGL examination cancelled?

The Hemant Soren government cancelled the JSSC CGL examination following 25 days of protests by students. These students were demanding accountability and an inquiry into alleged irregularities.

Who is currently protesting the cancellation of the JSSC CGL exam?

Candidates who cleared the JSSC CGL examination and have already been working in government jobs for about a year are now protesting the cancellation decision.

What do the protesting candidates demand regarding the JSSC CGL exam?

They demand an inquiry and action against individuals responsible for irregularities, but strongly oppose cancelling the entire examination. They believe they should not be punished for the faults of a few.

Have the JSSC CGL appointments previously received court approval?

Protesting candidates state that their appointments followed a High Court division bench ruling and also had the Supreme Court's seal of approval. They intend to challenge the cancellation through legal means.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 18 Aug 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jharkhand News Hemant Soren JPSC JSSC Jharkhand Student Protest JSSC CGL Cancelled
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Don't Do Injustice': JSSC CGL Candidates Oppose Exam Cancellation In Jharkhand, Threaten Legal Action
JSSC CGL Cancellation: Why Are Selected Candidates Protesting Against Jharkhand Govt?
India
Bihar Govt Explains 4 AK-47 Rounds Fired During NEET Protest In SC, Says Constable Was Trapped
Bihar Govt Explains 4 AK-47 Rounds Fired During NEET Protest In SC, Says Constable Was Trapped
India
‘Let Me Die In Peace’: Twisha Suffered 'Sustained Psychological Harm', Says CBI Chargesheet
‘Let Me Die In Peace’: Twisha Suffered 'Sustained Psychological Harm', Says CBI Chargesheet
India
TN CM Vijay Apologises After Minister Names Ex-CM Karunanidhi Without Title: 'I Apologise On His Behalf'
TN CM Vijay Apologises After Minister Names Ex-CM Karunanidhi Without Title: 'I Apologise On His Behalf'
Advertisement

Videos

JSSC CGL: JSSC CGL Cancellation Leaves Successful Candidates in Shock
Jharkhand Students’ Protest: Govt Accepts Demands, But CBI Probe Remains Unresolved
Vande Mataram Row: Vande Mataram Row Escalates Between BJP and Congress
Jharkhand: Jharkhand Government Accepts Students’ Demands After 24-Day Protest
Uttar Pradesh: UP Flood Crisis Intensifies as Rivers Swell and Heavy Rain Disrupts Life
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget