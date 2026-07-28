Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Separate meetings reignited debate on Maharashtra's political realignment.

Fresh political speculation over the future of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) resurfaced on Monday after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held separate meetings with leaders from both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions in New Delhi. While the leaders insisted the meetings were routine and unrelated to any political realignment, they have once again fuelled talk of a possible reunion within the NCP and its potential entry into the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Among those who met Shah were NCP (Sharad Pawar) MPs Supriya Sule and Bajrang Sonawane, as well as Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare from the Ajit Pawar-led faction.

Supriya Sule Says Meeting Was Over Wedding Invitation

Responding to speculation, Bajrang Sonawane said the meeting with the Union Home Minister was primarily to invite him to the wedding reception of Supriya Sule's daughter, Revati, which is scheduled to be held in Delhi on August 10. Sule's office also confirmed the reception date, as per reports.

Neither Sule nor Tatkare commented directly on the political speculation surrounding the meeting.

The interaction came just days after Sule and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 22. Following that meeting, Pawar had said the discussion focused on the alleged NEET paper leak and issues concerning farmers. After the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest concluded, Pawar also claimed he had encouraged the Prime Minister to initiate talks with the agitating students.

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Merger Buzz Grows Despite Denials

Although Sule and Sonawane maintained that the meeting with Shah was centred on the wedding invitation, they acknowledged that constituency-related matters were also discussed.

Political sources, however, suggest the BJP is keen on seeing the rival NCP factions reunite before any formal move towards the NDA. Reports have indicated that discussions are continuing between the BJP leadership and both factions, alongside parallel efforts to explore a reconciliation between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar camps.

The meetings have therefore revived speculation that Maharashtra's political landscape could witness another major realignment in the coming months.

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Sule Rejects Reports Of NDA Move

Supriya Sule categorically dismissed reports suggesting that the Sharad Pawar-led NCP was considering joining the NDA or merging with the Ajit Pawar faction. Sule said, "There has been no proposal from anyone. Neither Sharad Pawar, Jayant Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope nor any other senior leader of our party has received any offer."

Despite repeated denials from the Sharad Pawar camp, Amit Shah's separate meetings with leaders from both NCP factions have reignited debate over whether Maharashtra could be headed for another round of political realignment ahead of future electoral contests.