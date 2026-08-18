Ramdas Athawale Invites CJP Founder Dipke To NDA: 'Join RPI(A), Help Fulfil Ambedkar's Vision'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Minister Athawale invited Ambedkarite activist Abhijeet Dipke to join RPI(A).

Athawale seeks to advance Ambedkar's vision and address exam irregularities.

Dipke has not publicly responded; police action inquiry underway.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has extended a political invitation to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, asking the young Ambedkarite activist to join the Republican Party of India (A) and become part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Athawale said Dipke's involvement in electoral politics could help advance what he described as the broader goal of fulfilling Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's vision. Dipke, who has so far maintained distance from electoral politics and questioned aspects of India's election system, has not publicly responded to the proposal.

Athawale Urges Dipke To Join RPI(A)

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Athawale described Dipke as a young and active Ambedkarite whose participation could strengthen his political organisation.

"I think Abhijeet Dipke is an Ambedkarite. He is active and young. He should consider joining Republic Party of India (A)," Athawale said, as per reports. The RPI(A) is a constituent of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre. By extending the invitation, Athawale has sought to bring Dipke and the movement associated with CJP closer to the ruling coalition.

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Athawale framed the proposed political association as a means of strengthening the social movement and working towards the ideals associated with Ambedkar.

Minister References NEET Paper Leak Controversy

Athawale also connected his appeal to the concerns raised by Dipke and other young activists over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy and examination-related irregularities.

He said the government does not support wrongdoing and maintained that those found responsible should face legal consequences.

"We are a government that believes people should be punished if they do wrong. So, he should join the ruling faction," he said, as per reports.

Describing examination paper leaks as a serious issue, Athawale pointed to the impact such incidents can have on students and said several young people had allegedly died by suicide following such controversies.

"There is no question of the government supporting paper leaks. Those whose names have surfaced in such cases have been arrested. Our government has also enacted a law providing for up to 10 years' imprisonment," he added.

Athawale also acknowledged that the concerns raised by Dipke and fellow protesters were legitimate and said the government had accepted their demands.

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Athawale Recalls His Own Activist Past

The Union minister also drew parallels with his own history of activism, recalling his participation in protests following the Khairlanji killings.

Athawale said he had faced police action during his years of activism, highlighting his own experience of confronting authorities while participating in social movements.

Asked whether the RPI(A) would support Dipke and young people associated with his movement, Athawale gave a clear assurance.

"We are with them. We stand with them," he said.

At the same time, Athawale expressed hope that Dipke and his supporters would also extend their backing to him and the RPI(A).

Delhi Protest Police Action Under Probe

Athawale was also questioned about the police response to the recent protests in Delhi.

He said action had been taken against personnel found to have acted improperly and confirmed that an inquiry into the incident was underway.