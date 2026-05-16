‘Has Jhalmuri Reached Here?’: PM Modi’s Quip In The Hague Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi addressed diaspora, referencing Indian elections and

He praised high voter turnout and women's participation rates.

Modi highlighted India as a

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a community programme in The Hague during his visit to the Netherlands as part of his ongoing five-nation tour.

During his speech, the Prime Minister made a light-hearted remark about whether “jhalmuri” had reached the Netherlands while referring to the recently concluded Assembly elections in India.

PM Modi’s ‘Jhalmuri’ Quip Draws Applause

“Has jhalmuri even reached here?” PM Modi asked members of the Indian community after they applauded his mention of Assam and Bengal.

#WATCH | Netherlands: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Has Jhalmuri reached even here? In the recent Assembly elections, voter turnout stood at 80–90%, with a remarkably high participation rate among women... Voting records are being broken every year..."



(Video: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/Mn2EYuCkiv — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2026

The remark referenced a viral moment from Modi’s election campaign in West Bengal, when he stopped at a local shop for the popular snack jhalmuri.

Five-Nation Tour Continues

PM Modi arrived in the Netherlands after a brief visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he met President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Netherlands visit marks the second leg of the Prime Minister’s five-nation tour.

He is scheduled to travel to Sweden between May 17 and 18, and to Norway between May 18 and 19 for the third India-Nordic Summit.

In the final leg of the tour, Modi will visit Italy from May 19 to 20.

PM Modi Hails Record Voter Participation

During the programme, Modi praised the high voter turnout recorded in the Assembly elections.

“When people's dreams come true, their belief in democracy gets stronger. Let me take the Assembly elections as an example,” the Prime Minister said.

He highlighted the 80-90 per cent voter turnout in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

The Prime Minister said India “values the democratic participation” of all its citizens and added that the democratic process continues to strengthen with every election.

According to ANI, Modi also spoke about the “remarkably high participation rate among women”.

‘India Is A Land Of Opportunities’

During his over 40-minute address, Modi described India as a “land of opportunities” and said the country’s aspirations were “unlimited”.

“India of the 21st century is a land of opportunities. India is both technology-driven and humanity-driven,” he said.

The Prime Minister urged the Indian diaspora to “participate in the journey towards a developed India”.

India’s Aspirations ‘Not Limited To Its Borders’

Modi said India’s ambitions extend beyond its borders and referred to the country’s plans to host the Olympics, become a manufacturing hub and lead in green energy.

He also invited “friends of India” to invest in the country while assuring them of greater returns.

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“Today, the nation is saying - we do not seek merely transformation; we seek the best. And not only the best, we want the fastest,” Modi said.

He added that the country’s efforts were also “becoming limitless.”

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