'No General Is Bigger Than Public': Protesters Escalate Challenge To Pakistan Military In PoK

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PoK rebellion continues fiercely with protests against military.

Protesters allege military seized bodies, abducted injured from hospitals.

Leaders warn resistance, boycott elections if demands ignored.

Diplomatic efforts failed, deepening crisis; military involvement denied.

Despite the strategic decision to defer the mass public march toward the capital of Muzaffarabad until July 21, the historic rebellion in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) entered its 38th consecutive day with high-voltage defiance.

The epicentre of the civil unrest is Eidgah Ground in Rawalakot, where tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered to directly challenge the authority of the Pakistani military establishment and the regional puppet government. Protest leaders delivered scorching indictments against the military, raising critical allegations regarding the withholding of casualties and the forceful abduction of injured civilians from medical facilities.

Allegations of Hospital Abductions and Military Brutality

Since June 5, 73 citizens have been killed in the crackdowns, while the Pakistani military remains in illegal possession of 56 bodies, denying families their fundamental right to a dignified funeral. Security forces have also taken away 219 wounded individuals directly from hospital beds in military vehicles. These individuals are being detained in prisons without formal FIRs or legal representation.

Addressing the massive crowd, Sardar Aman Khan, one of the key organisers of the movement, launched a scathing attack on the Pakistani administration on these issues and said, "For days, the bodies of our fallen brothers have been waiting for us. They are in their custody, and our companions are locked in jails. We will not leave this place without our companions; no one is going home without giving them a proper shoulder and a final send-off."

Khan further condemned the detention of injured civilians and said, "No rule of war in the world allows taking the wounded directly from hospital beds to prison cells. This is exactly what the Pakistani Rangers have done here."

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Warning of Armed Resistance and Administrative Boycott

Sardar Aman Khan issued a stern warning to local police and civil administrators (including DCs, SPs, DSPs, and SHOs) collaborating with the Frontier Corps (FC) and Rangers, declaring that their "countdown has begun." Referring to the recent violent clashes, Khan warned of an armed uprising if the peaceful gesture of postponing the July 15 march is taken for granted.

Aman Khan declared, "We postponed the July 15 march to July 21 to give this brutal administration one last chance. This shows the peaceful face of our movement. But do not test us over what happened in the Baloch region of the PoK, it can happen elsewhere if our demands are ignored." He also cautioned JAAC negotiators against settling for weak compromises with the Pakistani government, stating that the public has risked its life and will accept nothing short of their full rights.

The July 27 Elections and Direct Challenge to General Asim Munir

With regional elections scheduled for July 27, the JAAC leadership announced that they would boycott and block the electoral process in PoK if there was any attempt at rigging. Without directly naming Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir or the ISI Sector Commander for PoK, Brigadier Faiq Ayub, Sardar Aman Khan declared that it is not the job of army generals and colonels to conduct elections or terrorise local populations. Taking a dig at the military brass, he said, "The generals and colonels are only focused on luxury and acquiring plots in DHA. When the public asks for basic rights, they tell us, 'The General won't agree.' Don't worry, the General will have to agree. No General in this world is bigger than the public (Awaam)."

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Diplomatic Backchannel Failures

The political crisis has deepened after a diplomatic backchannel attempt seemingly collapsed. On Wednesday, former Pakistani Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf was dispatched by Bilawal Bhutto to mediate with the protesters. Accompanying him was Qamar Raza, the head of the Pakistan Overseas Foundation (POF) and a close associate of General Asim Munir. Raza reportedly claimed to have arrived as a direct envoy of the Army Chief.

However, in a sharp U-turn within 24 hours, the Pakistan Overseas Foundation issued a statement denying that Qamar Raza was sent by General Munir, labelling the protesters' claims as false. To make matters worse, Raza blamed the protesters themselves for the outbreak of violence in the region. Following this perceived betrayal by the Pakistani establishment, all eyes are now on Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad to see if the protesters will wait out the July 21 deadline or launch an immediate, aggressive showdown.