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HomeNewsIndiaBihar CM Nitish Kumar To Make Way For First BJP-Led Govt, Resignation Likely Today

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar To Make Way For First BJP-Led Govt, Resignation Likely Today

Bihar CM resignation: Nitish Kumar set to resign as Bihar CM, paving way for Bihar’s first BJP-led government as NDA gears up to elect new leader and stake claim.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 10:02 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nitish Kumar resigns, paving way for BJP-led government.
  • BJP legislature party meets to elect new leader.
  • NDA legislators convene for new government formation.
  • Kumar's consent sought for new government's decisions.

Patna, Apr 14 (PTI) Bihar CM resignation: Bihar finds itself on the cusp of a new political epoch on Tuesday when Nitish Kumar, the state’s longest-serving chief minister, is slated to make way for the first-ever BJP-led government in the province. Kumar, who heads the JD(U) and became a Rajya Sabha MP last week, is expected to tender his resignation shortly after the last meeting of his cabinet, which is scheduled at 11 am.

"It is a constitutional requirement. The chief minister informs his colleagues about his decision to dissolve the cabinet before meeting the governor," said Dilip Jaiswal, a senior BJP leader who is also a minister in the outgoing government.

The BJP, which is the single largest party in the 243-strong assembly, with 89 MLAs, will thereafter elect its legislature party leader. The meeting of the legislature party is scheduled to be held at the BJP office here around 3 pm.

Union minister Shivraj Singh Choudhan, whom the BJP parliamentary board has named central observer for the legislature party leader’s election, is expected to fly down for the purpose.

The 202-strong NDA also includes 85 MLAs of the JD(U), besides 19 of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and five of the Hindustani Awam Morcha, headed by Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi, respectively. In addition, there are five MLAs of Rashtriya Lok Morcha, led by Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha.

All the NDA legislators are scheduled to meet at the Central Hall of the state assembly at 4 pm. After a formal declaration of support from all constituents, the governor would be approached for the formation of a new government.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, a former state BJP president who holds the Home portfolio in the outgoing government, is being seen as a front-runner among those whose names are doing the rounds for the top job.

However, BJP insiders admit that the possibility of a “surprise”, at the instance of the party’s central leadership, as was recently seen in Rajasthan, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, could not be ruled out.

Meanwhile, JD(U) leaders, who are trying to come to terms with the imminent loss of political clout, hope that despite stepping down as chief minister, Kumar will continue to pull some strings.

"Nitish Kumar ji will spend most of his time in Bihar. He will be in Delhi only while the Parliament session is on. The new government will be formed with his consent, and it will work under his guidance," said JD(U) leader Zama Khan, the minister for minority affairs in the outgoing state government.

He also said that the party hoped that Kumar’s only son Nishant, who had joined the JD(U) a month ago, would be considered for "an important role" in the new government. PTI NAC BDC

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is set to become the Chief Minister of Bihar?

The BJP is slated to lead the new government in Bihar. A legislature party leader will be elected to hold the top post.

What is the role of Nitish Kumar after the formation of the new government?

Nitish Kumar is expected to tender his resignation. JD(U) leaders hope he will continue to guide the new government despite stepping down as CM.

What are the political alliances in Bihar?

The NDA coalition, including JD(U), BJP, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, is forming the new government.

When will the new government be formally formed?

After the BJP elects its legislature party leader and the NDA constituents formally declare their support, the governor will be approached to form the new government.

Published at : 14 Apr 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
NDA Bihar Politics BJP Nitish Kumar
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