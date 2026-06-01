Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mini 5-kg LPG cylinders see third price increase since April.

Small cylinder price now Rs 821.50 in Delhi; affects vendors.

Migrant workers face rising cooking fuel costs, impacting budgets.

The humble 5-kg LPG cylinder, popularly known as the "chotu cylinder", has become costlier once again, adding to the burden on migrant workers, small businesses and consumers who rely on the smaller cooking fuel option.

While attention has largely been focused on the sharp rise in commercial LPG prices, oil marketing companies have also revised rates for 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders from June 1.

The latest increase marks the third price hike for the mini cylinder since the West Asia conflict triggered turbulence in global energy markets.

Another Hike for the Mini Cylinder

Under the latest revision, the price of a 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinder in Delhi has been increased by Rs 11 and will now retail at Rs 821.50.

The increase may appear modest compared to the steep revisions seen in commercial LPG, but for users who depend on the smaller cylinder, it is yet another addition to rising household and business expenses.

The latest hike comes alongside an increase in commercial LPG cylinder prices, which were revised upwards from June 1 across major cities.

Why the 5-Kg Cylinder Matters

Unlike domestic LPG connections that require address verification and documentation, Free Trade LPG cylinders are widely used by consumers who need immediate, non-subsidised access to cooking fuel.

The smaller cylinders are particularly popular among migrant labourers in urban and semi-urban areas who often do not possess local address proof and therefore rely on 5-kg cylinders for daily cooking needs.

Small roadside food vendors, temporary workers, tea stalls and micro-businesses also depend heavily on the mini cylinders because of their portability and lower upfront cost.

For many of these users, even small price increases can have a noticeable impact on monthly expenses.

Also Read : Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked From June 1; Cost Up By Rs 42 In Delhi

Third Increase Since Conflict Began

The latest revision continues a series of increases witnessed over the past few months.

The 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinder was previously hiked by Rs 261 per cylinder on May 1, following an earlier increase of Rs 51 on April 1.

With the June revision adding another Rs 11, the small-cylinder segment has now experienced three successive price increases since the energy crisis escalated.

The revisions reflect the broader pressure facing India's energy market amid elevated global crude oil prices and supply concerns linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Commercial LPG Prices Across Metros

The increase in 5-kg LPG prices comes at a time when commercial LPG users are already grappling with sharply higher fuel costs.

From June 1, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has been increased by Rs 42, taking the retail rate to Rs 3,113.50 per cylinder.

Delhi: Rs 3,113.50 per cylinder

Kolkata: Rs 3,255.50 per cylinder

Chennai: Rs 3,283 per cylinder

Bangalore: Rs 3,198 per cylinder

Mumbai: Rs 3,067.50 per cylinder

Hyderabad: Rs 3,367 per cylinder

The latest revision is expected to affect restaurants, hotels, caterers, roadside eateries and other businesses that rely heavily on commercial cooking fuel.

Nearly 79 Per Cent Jump in Three Months

Commercial LPG prices have surged dramatically over the past three months.

In March 2026, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder was increased by Rs 114.50.

The upward trend continued in April, when rates were raised by another Rs 195.50 amid a nearly 50 per cent rise in global crude oil prices linked to the escalating West Asia crisis. The increase pushed the Delhi retail price to Rs 2,078.50 per cylinder.

The sharpest increase came in May, when commercial LPG prices were raised by Rs 993 in a single revision, taking the retail price to Rs 3,071.50.

Following the latest Rs 42 hike in June, the retail price in Delhi now stands at Rs 3,113.50 per cylinder.

Overall, commercial LPG prices have climbed by nearly Rs 1,373 over the past three months, translating into an increase of approximately 79 per cent.

Also Read : Share Markets Eye RBI MPC Amid US-Iran Tensions: Sensex About 300 Points Up, Nifty Over 23,600

Could Food Bills Rise Next?

Industry observers believe the sustained rise in commercial LPG prices could eventually find its way into consumers' wallets.

Commercial LPG is a key input cost for restaurants, hotels, caterers and small food businesses. As fuel costs increase, many establishments may be forced to pass on at least part of the burden through higher menu prices and service charges.

For migrant workers and low-income households relying on 5-kg cylinders, the concern is more immediate: cooking fuel itself is becoming steadily more expensive.