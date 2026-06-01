The price of the 5-kg LPG cylinder has increased due to revised rates by oil marketing companies, influenced by turbulence in global energy markets and elevated global crude oil prices.
Chotu Cylinder Gets Costlier Again: 5-Kg LPG Price Hiked For Third Time Since West Asia Crisis
The price of the 5-kg LPG cylinder, popularly known as the ‘chotu cylinder’, has been raised for the third time since the West Asia crisis began, adding to cost pressures for migrant workers.
- Mini 5-kg LPG cylinders see third price increase since April.
- Small cylinder price now Rs 821.50 in Delhi; affects vendors.
- Migrant workers face rising cooking fuel costs, impacting budgets.
The humble 5-kg LPG cylinder, popularly known as the "chotu cylinder", has become costlier once again, adding to the burden on migrant workers, small businesses and consumers who rely on the smaller cooking fuel option.
While attention has largely been focused on the sharp rise in commercial LPG prices, oil marketing companies have also revised rates for 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders from June 1.
The latest increase marks the third price hike for the mini cylinder since the West Asia conflict triggered turbulence in global energy markets.
Another Hike for the Mini Cylinder
Under the latest revision, the price of a 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinder in Delhi has been increased by Rs 11 and will now retail at Rs 821.50.
The increase may appear modest compared to the steep revisions seen in commercial LPG, but for users who depend on the smaller cylinder, it is yet another addition to rising household and business expenses.
The latest hike comes alongside an increase in commercial LPG cylinder prices, which were revised upwards from June 1 across major cities.
Why the 5-Kg Cylinder Matters
Unlike domestic LPG connections that require address verification and documentation, Free Trade LPG cylinders are widely used by consumers who need immediate, non-subsidised access to cooking fuel.
The smaller cylinders are particularly popular among migrant labourers in urban and semi-urban areas who often do not possess local address proof and therefore rely on 5-kg cylinders for daily cooking needs.
Small roadside food vendors, temporary workers, tea stalls and micro-businesses also depend heavily on the mini cylinders because of their portability and lower upfront cost.
For many of these users, even small price increases can have a noticeable impact on monthly expenses.
Also Read : Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked From June 1; Cost Up By Rs 42 In Delhi
Third Increase Since Conflict Began
The latest revision continues a series of increases witnessed over the past few months.
The 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinder was previously hiked by Rs 261 per cylinder on May 1, following an earlier increase of Rs 51 on April 1.
With the June revision adding another Rs 11, the small-cylinder segment has now experienced three successive price increases since the energy crisis escalated.
The revisions reflect the broader pressure facing India's energy market amid elevated global crude oil prices and supply concerns linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Commercial LPG Prices Across Metros
The increase in 5-kg LPG prices comes at a time when commercial LPG users are already grappling with sharply higher fuel costs.
From June 1, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has been increased by Rs 42, taking the retail rate to Rs 3,113.50 per cylinder.
Delhi: Rs 3,113.50 per cylinder
Kolkata: Rs 3,255.50 per cylinder
Chennai: Rs 3,283 per cylinder
Bangalore: Rs 3,198 per cylinder
Mumbai: Rs 3,067.50 per cylinder
Hyderabad: Rs 3,367 per cylinder
The latest revision is expected to affect restaurants, hotels, caterers, roadside eateries and other businesses that rely heavily on commercial cooking fuel.
Nearly 79 Per Cent Jump in Three Months
Commercial LPG prices have surged dramatically over the past three months.
In March 2026, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder was increased by Rs 114.50.
The upward trend continued in April, when rates were raised by another Rs 195.50 amid a nearly 50 per cent rise in global crude oil prices linked to the escalating West Asia crisis. The increase pushed the Delhi retail price to Rs 2,078.50 per cylinder.
The sharpest increase came in May, when commercial LPG prices were raised by Rs 993 in a single revision, taking the retail price to Rs 3,071.50.
Following the latest Rs 42 hike in June, the retail price in Delhi now stands at Rs 3,113.50 per cylinder.
Overall, commercial LPG prices have climbed by nearly Rs 1,373 over the past three months, translating into an increase of approximately 79 per cent.
Also Read : Share Markets Eye RBI MPC Amid US-Iran Tensions: Sensex About 300 Points Up, Nifty Over 23,600
Could Food Bills Rise Next?
Industry observers believe the sustained rise in commercial LPG prices could eventually find its way into consumers' wallets.
Commercial LPG is a key input cost for restaurants, hotels, caterers and small food businesses. As fuel costs increase, many establishments may be forced to pass on at least part of the burden through higher menu prices and service charges.
For migrant workers and low-income households relying on 5-kg cylinders, the concern is more immediate: cooking fuel itself is becoming steadily more expensive.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why has the price of the 5-kg LPG cylinder increased again?
Who primarily uses the 5-kg LPG cylinders?
Migrant laborers, small roadside food vendors, temporary workers, and micro-businesses heavily rely on 5-kg cylinders due to their portability and accessibility without address proof.
How much has the price of the 5-kg cylinder increased since the West Asia conflict?
Since the West Asia conflict escalated, the 5-kg cylinder has seen three price increases, with the latest adding Rs 11, following earlier hikes of Rs 261 and Rs 51.
Are commercial LPG prices also increasing?
Yes, commercial LPG cylinder prices have also been revised upwards, with a 19-kg cylinder in Delhi increasing by Rs 42.