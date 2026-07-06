Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Stalin urged cadres to connect, aiming for democratic power.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said the party would continue to stand with the people and pledged to remain shoulder to shoulder with party workers as it prepares for its political battle from the opposition.

Addressing a welfare assistance distribution programme organised by the Chennai South-West DMK district to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, Udhayanidhi launched a sharp attack on the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government and accused it of prioritising publicity over governance.

He claimed that while the ruling dispensation had come to power through social media "reels", it now appeared to be running the government in the same manner. According to him, everyone from MLAs to those meeting the Chief Minister was busy creating reels, prompting him to describe the administration as a "reels government".

'DMK Will Remain A Constructive Opposition'

Udhayanidhi said the DMK would continue to function as a constructive opposition despite being out of power.

He asserted that the party had experienced both victories and defeats in its political journey and claimed that, unlike other political formations, the DMK had remained united. Referring to the AIADMK, he alleged that it had been split into two, while maintaining that no one had been able to weaken the DMK.

He also said he missed DMK president M. K. Stalin's presence in the Assembly and remembered late former MLA Anbazhagan during his address.

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Targets Allies Of The Ruling Government

Taking aim at parties allied with the ruling TVK, Udhayanidhi claimed that several leaders had secured electoral victories by invoking the DMK's name, highlighting the achievements of the Dravidian model government and relying on the efforts of DMK workers.

He alleged that some of those leaders had gone on to become MLAs and ministers but were unwilling to criticise the shortcomings of the present Tamil Nadu government. According to him, they remained silent instead of questioning the administration.

He also dismissed allegations that the DMK was attempting to poach TVK legislators, saying his party did not even know who the party's MLAs were, making such claims baseless.

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'We Will Return To Power Democratically'

Udhayanidhi urged party workers to take the DMK's message directly to the people in the coming days.

He said the party had overcome greater challenges in the past and would not be intimidated by newer political outfits. Stressing that ideology remained central to the DMK, he recalled former Chief Minister C. N. Annadurai's remark that principles were as essential as the dhoti tied around one's waist.

Reiterating the party's commitment to the public, Udhayanidhi said the DMK would continue to stand with the people, expose what he described as the failures of the "sofa model government", and seek to regain power through the democratic process.