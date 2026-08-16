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English NewsNewsIndiaSonia, Rahul Disrespected Vande Mataram: MP CM Yadav; Seeks Apology

Sonia, Rahul Disrespected Vande Mataram: MP CM Yadav; Seeks Apology

The CM said the song became known across the world through the film “Anand Math” and was sung by freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives during India’s struggle for independence.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 09:10 AM (IST)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has accused senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of insulting the national song Vande Mataram and demanded that they apologise to the country.

The ruling BJP has alleged that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge showed "utter disrespect" towards Vande Mataram when it was being sung at the party's Independence Day event on Saturday.

Several BJP leaders also accused Sonia Gandhi of objecting to the singing of the full version of Vande Mataram at the event, a charge that the Congress denied.

Yadav alleged that the singing of Vande Mataram was disrupted and the national song was “insulted”.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had the complete version of Vande Mataram sung from the Red Fort on Independence Day.

The CM said the song became known across the world through the film “Anand Math” and was sung by freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives during India’s struggle for independence.

“Vande Mataram was the slogan and song that freedom fighters sang while sacrificing their lives for the country’s freedom. Therefore, insulting the song is condemnable,” Yadav said.

“I believe that senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, whoever was involved in the insult, should apologise to the country. I hope they soon acknowledge their mistake and apologise to the nation,” he said.

Last month, Parliament passed a bill that makes any insult to the national song a punishable offence. The law grants status to Vande Mataram on par with the National Anthem Jana Gana Mana. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 16 Aug 2026 09:10 AM (IST)
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