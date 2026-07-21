NEET Aspirants Thrash BJP Workers Amid CJP's Protest, Video Goes Viral

A purported video circulating on social media on Monday appears to show a group of students engaged in a physical altercation with individuals claimed to be Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers amid nationwide protests over the NEET controversy.

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The authenticity of the video, the identities of those involved and the circumstances surrounding the alleged clash could not be independently verified. There has also been no official statement from the authorities or the BJP regarding the purported incident.

Also Read: Top Delhi Cops Among 118 Policemen Injured As CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' Protest Turns Violent

If verified, the video would reflect the growing anger and frustration among students over the alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the NEET examination, an issue that has triggered protests across the country.

The purported clash came as thousands of students, parents and supporters gathered near Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session as part of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Sansad Chalo march, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protesters, carrying the national flag and placards, raised slogans including "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Jai Bhim", "Vande Mataram" and "Dharmendra Pradhan Istifa Do". The crowd included school and college students, parents and senior citizens, with some participants even dressed in cockroach costumes.

Police used barricades, lathis and tear gas shells to stop protesters from marching towards Parliament, leading to demonstrations at multiple locations in central Delhi.

The CJP accused the Delhi Police of using excessive force during the protest, alleging that several students were injured and that Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, was pushed during the police action.

The Delhi Police, however, rejected the allegation that Angmo was assaulted, calling the claims "completely false and misleading". Police maintained that no individual was subjected to targeted assault.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das also alleged that pellet guns were used against protesters and shared a video purportedly showing a man with multiple injuries on his face, neck and chest. The Delhi Police has not responded to the allegation regarding the alleged use of pellet guns.

Authorities are yet to officially verify the viral video or confirm whether any clash involving students and alleged BJP workers took place.