OPINION | Kargil Vijay Diwas: The War That Redefined India's Security Doctrine

This year marks the 27th anniversary of “Operation Vijay”- a decisive win of the Indian armed forces against Pakistan that culminated in the successful eviction of heavily armed Pakistani soldiers who, after infiltrating across the Line of Control (LoC), had occupied strategic mountain heights in the Kargil sector of J&K.

This victory wasn’t a cakewalk. On the contrary, it entailed overwhelming a well-entrenched enemy perched on unassailable mountain tops in high altitudes, hostile terrain, freezing cold and harsh climatic conditions. This task thus demanded stretching the physical and mental capabilities of the rank and file beyond known limits of human endurance, and triumph came at very high human cost.

It is therefore our solemn duty to remember the valiant members of the Indian armed forces who did us proud and pay tribute to the 527 brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice. It is therefore gratifying to see that this milestone achievement will be celebrated again this weekend through various events and ceremonies across the nation, including at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, J&K, the Armed Forces National Memorial on Kartavya Path in New Delhi and memorials in all military cantonments.

The Kargil War took place between May 10 and July 14, 1999 and for purposes of recall, its timeline was as follows:

May 3, 1999 - Local shepherds report the presence of infiltrators in the Kargil region.

Local shepherds report the presence of infiltrators in the Kargil region. May 5-6, 1999 - Indian Army detects large-scale infiltration by Pakistani soldiers.

Indian Army detects large-scale infiltration by Pakistani soldiers. May 9, 1999 - Pakistan begins heavy shelling of Kargil Sector.

Pakistan begins heavy shelling of Kargil Sector. May 10, 1999 - Indian Army launches “Operation Vijay” to push back infiltrators.

Indian Army launches “Operation Vijay” to push back infiltrators. May 26, 1999 - Indian Air Force launches aerial strikes on infiltrator positions.

Indian Air Force launches aerial strikes on infiltrator positions. June 1, 1999 - Pakistan targets National Highway 1A, a vital supply route for the Indian Army.

Pakistan targets National Highway 1A, a vital supply route for the Indian Army. June 9, 1999 - Indian forces recapture two key positions in the Batalik Sector.

Indian forces recapture two key positions in the Batalik Sector. June 13, 1999 - Indian Army captures Tololing, a crucial peak in Ladakh’s Dras Sector.

Indian Army captures Tololing, a crucial peak in Ladakh’s Dras Sector. June 29, 1999 - Indian troops recapture Tiger Hill after intense fighting.

Indian troops recapture Tiger Hill after intense fighting. July 4, 1999 - Indian Army wins Battle of Tololing.

Indian Army wins Battle of Tololing. July 11, 1999 - India regains control over most of the infiltrated areas.

India regains control over most of the infiltrated areas. July 14, 1999 - Prime Minister Vajpayee declares “Operation Vijay” a success.

Prime Minister Vajpayee declares “Operation Vijay” a success. July 26, 1999 - India officially declares victory and announces Kargil Vijay Diwas.

How Kargil Reshaped India's Security Doctrine

This war exposed gaps in India’s border surveillance and intelligence capabilities, and rather than brush these issues under the carpet to avoid political embarrassment, the government rightly decided to take the bull by its horns. What followed in the war’s aftermath was the K. Subrahmanyam-led Kargil Review Committee Report titled “From Surprise to Reckoning”, which was submitted to Prime Minister Vajpayee on January 7, 2000 and tabled in Parliament on February 23, 2000, fundamentally reshaped India's defence and intelligence architecture through its more than 20 specific recommendations.

The total revamp of India's external and internal intelligence agencies eventually led to the establishment of bodies such as the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) in 2004 and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2008. The report pushed firmly for the creation of a post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to ensure coordination and jointness between the three armed services.

It recommended specific border guarding forces for clearly defined and sensitive zones and vouched for a "One Border, One Force" management strategy. It also called for greater integration between the Ministry of Defence and the three Service headquarters. Today this report is widely acknowledged and celebrated as a blueprint for national security.

The Price Islamabad Paid

On the other hand, Pakistan suffered politically, economically and militarily after the war. It underwent almost a decade of martial law compounded by politico-economic distress and terrorist threats and attacks. Today, though there is a civilian administration in place in Islamabad, it is the army that continues calling the shots under the leadership of “Field Marshal” Asim Munir, which in itself does not surprise.

Pakistan’s violation of the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K was viewed globally as a reckless military misadventure. Pakistan would have continued with the conflict had not the United States and other global powers not forced it to; Islamabad’s diplomatic standing and receipt of foreign aid were irretrievably compromised because of the war.

Pakistan’s military misadventure also impacted bilateral trust, and today, Indo-Pakistan ties are in a frozen state, with Kashmir remaining a constant flashpoint.

How do Gen Z and Gen Alpha view the 1999 Kargil War? To them, it is less of a lived event and more historical, as they were born long after the war. Today, their view of the conflict is primarily shaped by digital media, pop culture exposure and curated online narratives. Indian society largely views the war as the pinnacle of military resilience and national pride.

This year’s celebration of Kargil Vijay Diwas is focused on a 13-day commemorative motorcycle expedition, carrying the theme "One Ride, One Nation, One Salute." Flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the expedition includes 28 participants, comprising serving and retired defence personnel and their family members. The expedition took off from the National War Memorial in New Delhi and will end at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Ladakh, on July 26, covering roughly 1,900 kilometres. The riders are carrying an urn of sacred soil from the National War Memorial, which will be offered at Kargil, symbolising the link between today's citizens and the sacrifices of 1999.

The Kargil War resulted in a major shift in global geopolitics, with the United States and the West leaning more towards India rather than Pakistan, though now under President Trump’s leadership, the American-Pakistan relationship is getting a fresh fillip. India's strategic restraint and refusal to cross the LoC, combined with its battlefield success, have earned immense global goodwill and respect, facilitating stronger diplomatic as well as strategic and economic ties.

(The author is Editor of Brighter Kashmir, author, TV commentator, political analyst, and columnist. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely those of the author.)

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