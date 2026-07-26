Public Rift Emerges Between Iran's Government And State Broadcaster Over US Talks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IRIB cited national unity; government alleged broader censorship.

A rare public disagreement has emerged between the Iranian government and state broadcaster IRIB over coverage of negotiations with the United States, exposing tensions within the country's leadership. According to Al Jazeera, the dispute centres on the broadcaster's decision to omit parts of President Masoud Pezeshkian's speech in which he revealed that Iran's leadership had privately authorised talks with Washington despite publicly rejecting negotiations.

Broadcast Row

Iran's Government Information Council accused state broadcaster IRIB of censoring key remarks from President Masoud Pezeshkian's recent address. The omitted section reportedly revealed that, following last year's 12-day conflict with Israel, the country's leadership had privately approved negotiations with the United States despite maintaining a public stance against them.

IRIB rejected the accusations, insisting it had acted to avoid creating the impression of divisions within Iran's leadership. The broadcaster said it had a responsibility to preserve national unity and denied any political bias in its editorial decisions.

The government also claimed IRIB had previously edited comments made by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei relating to negotiations and support for the administration.

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Growing Pressure

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also criticised the broadcaster, saying only limited portions of his interviews with US media outlets were aired despite his efforts to defend Iran's position internationally. He also dismissed claims from hardliners that the recently suspended memorandum of understanding with Washington had been imposed on the country's new supreme leader, describing it as the best achievable agreement under the circumstances.

According to Al Jazeera, the government blamed what it described as a political faction within IRIB for undermining national cohesion, while the broadcaster accused the administration of weakening calls for unity issued by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

The dispute has drawn wider political attention, with lawmakers urging the broadcaster to reflect diverse viewpoints. Meanwhile, reports suggest President Pezeshkian confronted IRIB chief Peyman Jebeli over the controversy, although officials have not confirmed claims that the government could reduce the broadcaster's funding.

The political dispute has unfolded alongside renewed diplomatic efforts, with Omani mediators visiting Tehran to discuss regional security and the Strait of Hormuz as tensions with the United States remain unresolved.

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