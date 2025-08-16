Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaNCERT Module Blames Jinnah, Congress, & Mountbatten For India’s Partition

NCERT Module Blames Jinnah, Congress, & Mountbatten For India’s Partition

NCERT releases special modules for Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, holding Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Congress, and Lord Mountbatten responsible for India’s Partition

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 05:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A special module released by the NCERT to mark "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day" has held Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Congress and then Viceroy Lord Mountbatten responsible for India's partition.

The module has also noted that post-Partition, Kashmir emerged as a new problem, which had never existed in India before and created a challenge for the country's foreign policy.

It has also flagged that some countries keep giving aid to Pakistan and exert pressure on India in the name of the Kashmir issue.

"India's Partition happened due to wrong ideas. The party of Indian Muslims, the Muslim League, held a conference in Lahore in 1940. Its leader, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, said that Hindus and Muslims belong to two different religious philosophies, social customs, and literatures," the module said.

In a section titled "culprits of Partition", the NCERT module said, "Ultimately, on August 15, 1947, India was divided. But this was not the doing of any one person. There were three elements responsible for the Partition of India: Jinnah, who demanded it; second, the Congress, which accepted it; and third, Mountbatten, who implemented it. But Mountbatten proved to be guilty of a major blunder." "He preponed the date for the transfer of power from June 1948 to August 1947. He persuaded everyone to agree to this. Because of this, complete preparations could not be made before the Partition. The demarcation of the Partition boundaries was also done hastily. For that, Sir Cyril Radcliffe was given only five weeks.

In Punjab, even two days after 15 August 1947, millions of people did not know whether they were in India or in Pakistan. Such haste was a great act of carelessness," it said.

While the module blames Jinnah, it also quotes him saying he never thought it would happen or that he would see Pakistan in his lifetime.

"Later, even Jinnah admitted that he had not expected Partition to happen. He told his aide, 'I never thought it would happen. I never expected to see Pakistan in my lifetime'," it said.

The module quotes Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as saying that the situation in India had become explosive. "India had become a battlefield, and it was better to partition the country than to have a civil war." It cites Mahatma Gandhi's stance, noting that he opposed Partition but would not resist the Congress' decision through violence. The text states: “He said that he could not be a party to the Partition, but he would not stop Congress from accepting it with violence." NCERT has published two separate modules -- one for Classes 6 to 8 (middle stage) and another for Classes 9 to 12 (secondary stage). These are supplementary resources in English and Hindi, not part of regular textbooks, and are meant to be used through projects, posters, discussions and debates.

Both modules open with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2021 message announcing the observance of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

Quoting the prime minister's post on X (formerly Twitter), the book mentions, "Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced, and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day." The module for middle-stage classes asserts that Partition "was not inevitable" and resulted from "wrong ideas." Patel had called it "bitter medicine," while Nehru described it as "bad" but "unavoidable".

The secondary-stage module traces Partition to Muslim leaders' belief in a separate identity rooted in "political Islam," which, it claims, "rejects any permanent equality with non-Muslims." It states that this ideology drove the Pakistan movement, with Jinnah as its "able lawyer-leader." 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 05:33 PM (IST)
Kashmir Issue Sardar Patel Muhammad Ali Jinnah Lord Mountbatten Partition Horrors Remembrance Day Mahatma Gandhi Indian History NCERT Partition Module India-Pakistan Partition
