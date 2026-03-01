Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Large-scale protests swept across multiple districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday after Iranian state media confirmed the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israel strike.

From Srinagar’s historic Lal Chowk to Shia-majority pockets of Budgam, Bandipora and Kargil, thousands took to the streets in grief and anger. Demonstrators raised anti-US and anti-Israel slogans, with many carrying portraits of the Iranian leader.

Lal Chowk, Srinagar Witnesses Massive Gathering

VIDEO | Srinagar, J&K: People in the Saida Kadal area protest against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a major strike by US and Israel.



In Srinagar, crowds converged at Lal Chowk, where protests continued through the day. In the city’s Saida Kadal locality, residents joined demonstrations, expressing outrage over the strike.

According to PTI, hundreds of protesters marched peacefully across several areas, particularly in Shia-dominated neighbourhoods.

Eyewitness visuals showed mourners holding images of Khamenei, while chants echoed across parts of the Valley.

Budgam, Bandipora and Kargil Join in Mourning

The reaction was not confined to Srinagar.

In Budgam and Kargil, regions with significant Shia populations, thousands poured onto the streets. Many were seen wailing and beating their chests in public mourning, describing Khamenei as their spiritual leader.

Portraits of the 86-year-old cleric were visible in major public squares and rural areas, reflecting his influence among sections of the community in Kashmir.

Political And Religious Leaders Condemn Strike

Several prominent leaders denounced the attack, warning of wider regional consequences.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said her prayers were with “Iran and its resilient people as they face yet another act of aggression by Israel."

Calling Iran “a defining voice of the Muslim world," she stated that the country draws its strength from “unshakable faith and conviction." She added that “no missile or menace can extinguish its sovereignty or break its spirit."

“May Allah’s protection surround Iran, grant courage and patience to its people, and guide its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, with wisdom and strength," she said.

Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also criticised the strike, terming it a serious escalation.

“Strongly condemn the attack on Iran by Israel. Lack of international accountability for Israel’s aggression in the region, especially with regard to Palestinians, has emboldened it to act with impunity in such a wilful manner," Mirwaiz said in a statement.

Other religious and political figures, including Agha Syed Hassan, Maulana Masroor Abbas and Agha Syed Hadi, described the killing as destabilising and grave in its implications.

Tensions Echo Global Developments

The protests in Kashmir followed confirmation from Iranian state media that Khamenei had been killed in an early Sunday strike.

As geopolitical tensions continue to ripple across West Asia, the developments have clearly resonated far beyond the region, triggering emotional and political reactions within parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

With crowds still gathering in some areas, authorities remain watchful as the situation unfolds.