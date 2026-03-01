Nitish Kumar Turns 75: PM Modi, Amit Shah And Bihar Leaders Extend Heartfelt Wishes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Patna, Mar 1: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar turned 75 on Sunday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several leaders greeting him on his birthday.

Birthday greetings to Bihar CM Shri Nitish Kumar Ji. He has been tirelessly working for Bihar’s progress over the last several years. His vision and development schemes have positively impacted countless lives. Praying for his long and healthy life.@NitishKumar March 1, 2026

The Prime Minister posted on X, "Birthday greetings to Bihar CM Shri Nitish Kumar Ji. He has been tirelessly working for Bihar's progress over the last several years." His vision and development schemes have positively impacted countless lives, Modi said.

The PM also "prayed for Kumar's long and healthy life." Shah also greeted Kumar on his birthday.

He wrote on X, "Heartfelt birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar. Under your leadership, the NDA in Bihar is working with dedication for the development and progress of the people of the state. I pray to God for your good health and long life." Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha wished Kumar on his birthday.

"Best wishes to CM Nitish Kumar, the architect of development who has carried the policy of good governance and justice-led growth to every citizen and is leading Bihar to new heights of progress," Choudhary posted on X.

Sinha wrote on X, "Under your guidance, the NDA government has given a new direction to the development of Bihar, which was once considered backward. Through good governance, social justice, and strong expansion of infrastructure, you have firmly advanced the dream of a Developed Bihar." He said that Kumar's "honesty, simplicity and dedication to public service" has been inspirational all throughout.

