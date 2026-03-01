Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaNitish Kumar Turns 75: PM Modi, Amit Shah And Bihar Leaders Extend Heartfelt Wishes

Nitish Kumar Turns 75: PM Modi, Amit Shah And Bihar Leaders Extend Heartfelt Wishes

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar turns 75; PM Modi, Amit Shah, and state leaders praise his leadership, vision, and dedication to Bihar’s progress.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Patna, Mar 1: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar turned 75 on Sunday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several leaders greeting him on his birthday.

The Prime Minister posted on X, "Birthday greetings to Bihar CM Shri Nitish Kumar Ji. He has been tirelessly working for Bihar's progress over the last several years." His vision and development schemes have positively impacted countless lives, Modi said.

The PM also "prayed for Kumar's long and healthy life." Shah also greeted Kumar on his birthday.

He wrote on X, "Heartfelt birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar. Under your leadership, the NDA in Bihar is working with dedication for the development and progress of the people of the state. I pray to God for your good health and long life." Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha wished Kumar on his birthday.

"Best wishes to CM Nitish Kumar, the architect of development who has carried the policy of good governance and justice-led growth to every citizen and is leading Bihar to new heights of progress," Choudhary posted on X.

Sinha wrote on X, "Under your guidance, the NDA government has given a new direction to the development of Bihar, which was once considered backward. Through good governance, social justice, and strong expansion of infrastructure, you have firmly advanced the dream of a Developed Bihar." He said that Kumar's "honesty, simplicity and dedication to public service" has been inspirational all throughout. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Regional Impact: Shia Community Protests Seen in Srinagar and Ladakh

Frequently Asked Questions

When was Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's birthday?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar celebrated his 75th birthday on Sunday, March 1st. Many leaders, including the Prime Minister, extended their birthday wishes.

Who sent birthday wishes to Nitish Kumar?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were among the prominent leaders who wished Nitish Kumar on his birthday. Bihar's Deputy Chief Ministers also extended their greetings.

What did Prime Minister Narendra Modi say about Nitish Kumar?

Prime Minister Modi acknowledged Nitish Kumar's tireless work for Bihar's progress and development schemes that have positively impacted many lives. He also prayed for his long and healthy life.

What did Amit Shah convey on Nitish Kumar's birthday?

Amit Shah conveyed heartfelt birthday greetings and prayed for Nitish Kumar's good health and long life. He highlighted the NDA's dedication to the state's development under Kumar's leadership.

Published at : 01 Mar 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Nitish Kumar Birthday Bihar CM 75th
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Nitish Kumar Turns 75: PM Modi, Amit Shah And Bihar Leaders Extend Heartfelt Wishes
Nitish Kumar Turns 75: PM Modi, Amit Shah And Bihar Leaders Extend Heartfelt Wishes
India
Air India, IndiGo Extend Flight Suspensions As Middle East Conflict Disrupts Global Travel
Air India, IndiGo Extend Flight Suspensions As Middle East Conflict Disrupts Global Travel
India
Kashmir Protests After Ayatollah Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strike; Mehbooba, Mirwaiz React
Kashmir Protests After Ayatollah Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strike; Mehbooba, Mirwaiz React
India
India-UAE Travel Alert: Middle East Airspace Shutdown Triggers Global Flight Chaos; Indian Airlines Halt Services
Middle East Airspace Shutdown Triggers Global Flight Chaos; Indian Airlines Halt Services
Advertisement

Videos

Regional Impact: Shia Community Protests Seen in Srinagar and Ladakh
Power shift: Succession Process Begins in Iran After Khamenei’s Death
Public Outrage: Massive Mourning Across Iran After Khamenei’s Death
War Alert: U.S.–Israel Threaten Massive Strike If Iran Continues Assaults
Breaking News: Donald Trump Says Talks With Iran Easier After Khamenei’s Death
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget