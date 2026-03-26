Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi: JNU clears 246 CAS promotions; 219 faculty posts filled between Feb 2022, 2026

Delhi: JNU clears 246 CAS promotions; 219 faculty posts filled between Feb 2022, 2026

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has processed and approved 246 faculty promotions under the career advancement scheme, describing it as its largest-ever recruitment and promotion drive, the institution said in a post on X on Wednesda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 12:21 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has processed and approved 246 faculty promotions under the career advancement scheme, describing it as its largest-ever recruitment and promotion drive, the institution said in a post on X on Wednesday.

This comes after recent criticism and allegations that the university administration has been facing regarding delayed promotions and lack of transparency in recruitments.

JNU also filled 219 posts between February 2022 and 2026, the post said.

According to data shared by the university on X, a total of 246 CAS promotions were processed across categories and ranks, including 75 professors (Stage-5), 34 associate professors (Stage-4), 55 assistant professors (Stage-3), and 82 assistant professors (Stage-2).

Category-wise, the promotions included 157 from General/UR, 38 SC (Scheduled Caste), 11 ST (Scheduled Tribe), 30 OBC (Other Backward Classes), 2 EWS (Economically Weaker Section) candidates, and 8 from PwD (Persons with Disability) categories.

In terms of gender, 161 of those promoted were male and 85 female, the data showed.

The university said these promotions were undertaken alongside more than 400 recruitment interviews, aimed at clearing backlogs pending since 2006.

"Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions: From February 2022 to February 2026, JNU processed and approved 246 CAS applications from faculty members. This occurred alongside over 400 recruitment interviews," the post said.

On fresh recruitment, JNU said 219 posts were filled with executive council approval during the period. Among these, 73 were assistant professors, 110 associate professors and 36 professors.

Category-wise break-up of recruitments showed 70 posts filled under UR, 72 OBC, 41 SC, 28 ST, 6 PwD and 2 EWS categories.

The university added that faculty members were regularly informed about deficiencies in their applications that could delay promotions.

"Faculty members have been periodically informed of the lacuna in their applications, which hinder their promotion," the university post said.

"The first woman OBC VC who is recruiting the highest faculty in the OBC, SC and STs has proved JNU as an inclusive and diverse space. @rashtrapatibhvn," it added. PTI AHD OZ OZ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: 26 Days of Middle East War – Trump Claims “Precious Gift” from Iran, Tehran Denies Talks

Published at : 26 Mar 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 26 March 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Teenage boy found dead in northeast Delhi park
Teenage boy found dead in northeast Delhi park
India
Delhi: JNU clears 246 CAS promotions; 219 faculty posts filled between Feb 2022, 2026
Delhi: JNU clears 246 CAS promotions; 219 faculty posts filled between Feb 2022, 2026
India
Jail term doesn't absolve husband of duty to pay maintenance to wife: Allahabad HC
Jail term doesn't absolve husband of duty to pay maintenance to wife: Allahabad HC
India
Viral video pertains to rash driving incident in northeast Delhi, not kidnapping: Police
Viral video pertains to rash driving incident in northeast Delhi, not kidnapping: Police
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: 26 Days of Middle East War – Trump Claims “Precious Gift” from Iran, Tehran Denies Talks
Breaking: Trump Claims “Precious Gift” from Iran Amid War, Tehran Rejects Peace Talks
Breaking: Iran Rejects Pakistan Mediation, Refuses Peace Talks Venue in Islamabad
Breaking: Iran Strikes Back as US and Israel Suffer Heavy Losses in Escalating Conflict
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Cancels Kerala Visit After Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
OPINION | Iran War Turning Into Long Conflict: What It Means For India And Why It Matters
Opinion
Embed widget