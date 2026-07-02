Lie Detector Test For Siya Goyal? Court Gives Nod For Polygraph In Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police seek polygraph test for accused Siya Goyal in murder.

Case relies heavily on circumstantial evidence, lacking direct proof.

Investigators cite tampered digital evidence, conflicting accused statements.

Polygraph aims to verify facts, uncover leads, strengthen the case.

The court has approved a polygraph test (lie detector) for accused Siya Goyal after investigators probing the alleged murder of Pune-based developer Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort requested the examination. They argued that the test could help verify statements and uncover fresh leads in a case built largely on circumstantial evidence. Police allege that Goyal, along with her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary, pushed Agarwal off a cliff on June 19. However, investigators have acknowledged before the court that they have yet to obtain conclusive evidence establishing who was responsible for the fatal fall.

Probe Relies Largely On Circumstantial Evidence

According to the investigating agency, there are no direct eyewitnesses to the incident, and CCTV cameras did not capture the precise location where Ketan Agarwal fell.

Police further allege that digital evidence may have been tampered with. Investigators claim the accused deleted call records and files from their mobile phones, including items from the recycle bin, both before and after June 18, making it more difficult to reconstruct events leading up to the incident, as per reports.

Officials have also pointed to conflicting statements made by the accused and family members regarding wedding preparations, saying the inconsistencies have complicated efforts to establish a clear motive.

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Why Police Want A Polygraph Test

Investigators believe a polygraph, or lie-detector, test could help verify the statements made during questioning and identify contradictions that may lead to additional evidence.

While the results of a polygraph examination are not admissible as substantive evidence in Indian courts, investigators say the test can assist in locating new facts or material evidence that can later be independently verified during the investigation.

Police have argued that strengthening the evidentiary chain is crucial, particularly in a case that currently relies heavily on circumstantial evidence.

Investigators have also referred to the Sonam Raghuvanshi honeymoon murder case in Meghalaya, where procedural lapses allegedly weakened the prosecution's case. According to police, the reference underscores the need for meticulous investigation and strict adherence to legal procedures in high-profile criminal cases.

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Polygraph Test Requires Consent

Under Indian law, a polygraph examination cannot be conducted without the accused's voluntary consent.

Before the test can take place, Siya Goyal must consent before a Judicial Magistrate and be provided access to legal counsel. If she declines, investigators cannot compel her to undergo the examination.

Even if the test is conducted, its findings cannot be treated as a confession or direct proof of guilt. However, any information emerging from the examination that leads investigators to discover independent evidence may be used during the course of the investigation.

The Pune Police have informed the court that the investigation remains ongoing, with efforts focused on gathering additional evidence to establish the circumstances surrounding Ketan Agarwal's death.