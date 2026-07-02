PM Modi Welcomes Japan's Sanae Takaichi On Maiden India Visit: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Japanese PM Takaichi received ceremonial welcome in New Delhi.

Leaders will discuss deepening strategic cooperation and bilateral ties.

Talks focus on trade, defense, investment, and Indo-Pacific stability.

Summit strengthens India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi present to receive her during her first official visit to India.

Takaichi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a three-day visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. The visit will culminate in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, where the two leaders are expected to discuss ways to deepen cooperation across several strategic sectors.

The talks are set to focus on strengthening bilateral ties in trade, investment, defence and other areas, while also reviewing progress in the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Leaders Exchange Warm Greetings

Soon after arriving in India, Takaichi shared photographs of her arrival on X.

Responding to her post, Prime Minister Modi extended a warm welcome, saying, "A very warm welcome to India, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi."

"We are delighted to host you on your first visit to India, and I look forward to our wide-ranging discussions tomorrow that will further deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Through our joint efforts, we will continue to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," Modi wrote.

VIDEO | Delhi: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi accorded ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan. PM Modi also present.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/xP4rQ11dWU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 2, 2026

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Summit To Focus On Key Areas Of Cooperation

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Takaichi will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad House on Thursday as part of the annual summit.

The ministry said the meeting would provide an opportunity for both countries to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and explore ways to strengthen ties further.

The leaders are also expected to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, with a particular focus on advancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

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India-Japan Partnership In Focus

Welcoming the Japanese prime minister to New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the visit as an important milestone in the bilateral relationship.

Sharing photographs of Takaichi's arrival on X, Jaiswal said she was received by Minister of State Jitendra Singh and added that the visit would help take forward the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

In its advisory issued ahead of the visit, the MEA said the summit would offer both sides an opportunity to review existing cooperation while identifying new areas to strengthen ties and address regional and global challenges together.