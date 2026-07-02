Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present to receive her.
PM Modi Welcomes Japan's Sanae Takaichi On Maiden India Visit: WATCH
Takaichi, who arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for her first official visit to India, is on a three-day trip at Modi's invitation to attend the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit.
- Japanese PM Takaichi received ceremonial welcome in New Delhi.
- Leaders will discuss deepening strategic cooperation and bilateral ties.
- Talks focus on trade, defense, investment, and Indo-Pacific stability.
- Summit strengthens India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi present to receive her during her first official visit to India.
Takaichi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a three-day visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. The visit will culminate in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, where the two leaders are expected to discuss ways to deepen cooperation across several strategic sectors.
The talks are set to focus on strengthening bilateral ties in trade, investment, defence and other areas, while also reviewing progress in the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.
Leaders Exchange Warm Greetings
Soon after arriving in India, Takaichi shared photographs of her arrival on X.
Responding to her post, Prime Minister Modi extended a warm welcome, saying, "A very warm welcome to India, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi."
"We are delighted to host you on your first visit to India, and I look forward to our wide-ranging discussions tomorrow that will further deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Through our joint efforts, we will continue to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," Modi wrote.
VIDEO | Delhi: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi accorded ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan. PM Modi also present.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 2, 2026
(Source: Third Party)
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/xP4rQ11dWU
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Summit To Focus On Key Areas Of Cooperation
According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Takaichi will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad House on Thursday as part of the annual summit.
The ministry said the meeting would provide an opportunity for both countries to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and explore ways to strengthen ties further.
The leaders are also expected to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, with a particular focus on advancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.
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India-Japan Partnership In Focus
Welcoming the Japanese prime minister to New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the visit as an important milestone in the bilateral relationship.
Sharing photographs of Takaichi's arrival on X, Jaiswal said she was received by Minister of State Jitendra Singh and added that the visit would help take forward the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.
In its advisory issued ahead of the visit, the MEA said the summit would offer both sides an opportunity to review existing cooperation while identifying new areas to strengthen ties and address regional and global challenges together.
Before You Go
Flag-Off: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flags off the first convoy at 4:00 AM.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who visited India and received a ceremonial welcome?
What is the main purpose of Prime Minister Takaichi's visit to India?
Her visit culminates in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit. The leaders will discuss deepening cooperation across several strategic sectors and strengthening bilateral ties.
What key areas will be discussed during the India-Japan Annual Summit?
The talks will focus on strengthening bilateral ties in trade, investment, and defence. They will also review progress in the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.
How long is Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit to India?
Prime Minister Takaichi is on a three-day visit to India. She arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for the visit.