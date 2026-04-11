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HomeNewsIndiaMan held from Dehradun for working at behest of Pak-based terrorist: STF

Man held from Dehradun for working at behest of Pak-based terrorist: STF

Dehradun, Apr 10 (PTI): The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttarakhand Police has arrested a man for allegedly working at the behest of a Pakistan-based terrorist, officials said here on Frida.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 01:04 AM (IST)

Dehradun, Apr 10 (PTI): The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttarakhand Police has arrested a man for allegedly working at the behest of a Pakistan-based terrorist, officials said here on Friday.

STF's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh told reporters that Vikrant Kashyap (29) was allegedly sending location details and photographs of government and defence establishments based in Dehradun to his handlers in Pakistan.

The SSP added that the accused was allegedly working at the behest of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent and Pakistani terrorist Shehzad Bhatti.

Acting on specific inputs, the STF and the state police arrested Kashyap from the Prem Nagar region here late on Thursday evening, the officer said, adding that a .32-bore pistol, seven live cartridges and a can of spray-paint were seized from his possession.

The officer said Kashyap was in touch with Bhatti and other Pakistan-based handlers through Instagram and WhatsApp.

During interrogation, Kashyap has told the STF sleuths that he was a fan of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and got in touch with Bhatti as he wanted to avenge his killing.

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district in May 2022.

The SSP said Kashyap had sent photographs and videos of the police headquarters, the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) and other places in Dehradun to his handlers in the neighbouring country. He was also allegedly instructed by his handlers to plant bombs at these places, the officer added.

Kashyap was also asked to spray-paint the words "Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH)" on the walls of important buildings in Dehradun and make videos of the act.

Kashyap, who was based in Punjab's Nabha in 2024-2025, was told by his handlers that he would be sent to Dubai via Nepal, the SSP said, adding that sensitive information has been found from the accused's mobile phone. PTI COR RC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 01:15 AM (IST)
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