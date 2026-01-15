Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia‘This Is Mobocracy’: Supreme Court Flags Serious Concern During Mamata Banerjee Vs ED Probe Case

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 01:58 PM (IST)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it was “very much disturbed” by the chaos witnessed in the Calcutta High Court during a hearing linked to the ongoing confrontation between the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, calling it a serious issue that warranted immediate attention.

A bench comprising Justice Prashant Mishra and Justice Vipul Pancholi said it intended to issue notice in the matter, underscoring the gravity of the disruption that forced the high court to adjourn proceedings earlier this month.

ED Alleges Interference, Seeks Action Against Top Cops

The ED has accused Banerjee and senior West Bengal officials of interfering with its investigation and searches conducted at the offices of political consultancy firm I-PAC, which works with the Trinamool Congress.

Appearing for the central agency, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta levelled sharp allegations, accusing Banerjee of “theft” and claiming she took away evidence from the residence of I-PAC co-founder Pratik Jain. Such actions, he argued, would encourage state police officers to “aid and abet” similar cases. Mehta demanded the suspension of West Bengal Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar and other senior officers.

‘Is This Jantar Mantar?’ SC Raps Courtroom Disruption

Describing the events in the Calcutta High Court on January 9, Mehta told the Supreme Court, “This is mobocracy.” He said a large group of lawyers, unconnected to the case, disrupted the hearing, creating such disorder that the judge had no option but to adjourn the matter.

The bench questioned whether the high court had been turned into “Jantar Mantar,” a reference to public protest sites, as Mehta alleged that lawyers were mobilised through a WhatsApp message asking them to gather at a specific time. He pointed to the high court judge’s own observations, which noted that a huge number of lawyers had assembled, creating commotion and an environment “not conducive to a hearing”.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
