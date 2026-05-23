LAB, KDA claim to have reached 'in-principle understanding' with Centre

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI): Two prominent civil society groups from Ladakh--Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA)--on Friday claimed to have reached an 'in-principle understanding' with the Centre on providing constitutional safeguards to the Union Territory.

In a joint statement, after the sub-committee meeting here, both groups said they have reached an "in-principle understanding" with the Government of India on restoring democracy in Ladakh and providing constitutional safeguards on the lines of Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram under Article 371.

No formal statement was immediately available from the Centre.

The discussions took place during the sub-committee comprising top representatives from LAB and KDA and also from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Both groups stuck to their demands regarding the restoration of democracy, constitutional safeguards, and the demand for Statehood and Sixth Schedule protection, reflecting the shared commitment of all stakeholders towards an inclusive and sustainable governance framework for the region.

Following detailed and constructive deliberations, both sides have arrived at "an in-principle understanding" on several critical points, the statement said.

"In this model the legislative, executive and financial powers will rest with elected representatives through a Union Territory level legislative body. All bureaucrats of the UT including the Chief Secretary will come under the executive head of the UT level elected body (proposed to be Chief Minister)," the statement said.

It said MHA officials explained that the only reason why Ladakh cannot be made a state at the moment is that it currently lacks adequate revenue generation to meet the revenue expenditures like salaries of employees.

"However, this setup will lead Ladakh towards full statehood as when it meets the revenue criteria," the statement said.

The KDA and LAB stated that they look forward to closely working out the finer operational details with the MHA in consultation with legal and constitutional experts, it said.

The sub-committee was formed following a meeting held on February 19, 2024, between the High-Powered Committee (HPC) and a 14-member delegation of LAB and KDA, representing various organisations of the Union Territory.

The Ministry of Home Affairs formed the HPC for Ladakh with a mandate to discuss the measures needed to be taken to protect the region's unique culture and language, taking into consideration its geographical location and strategic importance. PTI ABS -- MNK MNK

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