PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Bangladesh’s former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, describing her as a leader whose contributions to her country and bilateral ties with India would be remembered.

In a message posted on X, Modi conveyed his condolences to Zia’s family and the people of Bangladesh, saying he was “deeply saddened” to learn of her passing in Dhaka.

‘Her Contributions Will Always Be Remembered’

“Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh,” Modi wrote. “May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss.”

Recalling Zia’s historic political role, the prime minister said that as the first woman prime minister of Bangladesh, her contributions to the nation’s development and to India-Bangladesh relations had left a lasting imprint.

Recalls Warm 2015 Meeting In Dhaka

Modi also reflected on his personal interaction with the late leader, recalling a “warm meeting” with her during his visit to Dhaka in 2015. He said he hoped her vision and legacy would continue to guide the partnership between the two neighbouring countries.

“May her soul rest in peace,” the prime minister added.

Khaleda Zia, a three-time prime minister and one of the most influential figures in Bangladesh’s political history, died earlier on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.