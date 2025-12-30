PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 09:59 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Bangladesh’s former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, describing her as a leader whose contributions to her country and bilateral ties with India would be remembered.

In a message posted on X, Modi conveyed his condolences to Zia’s family and the people of Bangladesh, saying he was “deeply saddened” to learn of her passing in Dhaka.

‘Her Contributions Will Always Be Remembered’

“Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh,” Modi wrote. “May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss.”

Recalling Zia’s historic political role, the prime minister said that as the first woman prime minister of Bangladesh, her contributions to the nation’s development and to India-Bangladesh relations had left a lasting imprint.

Recalls Warm 2015 Meeting In Dhaka

Modi also reflected on his personal interaction with the late leader, recalling a “warm meeting” with her during his visit to Dhaka in 2015. He said he hoped her vision and legacy would continue to guide the partnership between the two neighbouring countries.

“May her soul rest in peace,” the prime minister added.

Khaleda Zia, a three-time prime minister and one of the most influential figures in Bangladesh’s political history, died earlier on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 09:59 AM (IST)
