‘Hugged Him, Then Killed Him’: 15-Year-Old Stabbed To Death By Three Minors In Delhi’s Dayalpur

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A chilling murder late Wednesday night has sent shockwaves through northeast Delhi after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Dayalpur’s Lane Number 13. The attack, allegedly carried out by two to three assailants, has left residents fearful and searching for answers.

According to locals, the attackers repeatedly stabbed the teenager before fleeing the area, leaving him critically injured. Police were alerted immediately, and the boy was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Medical staff indicated that he had suffered severe injuries and was in a critical state when brought in, as per a report on Mathrubhumi.

Victim Identified, Family Alleges Betrayal

The victim was identified as Subhan Malik, described by his family as a Hafiz-e-Quran. His grieving mother, Shabana, alleged that the attackers were known to him and gained his trust moments before the assault. “They first hugged him and then killed him. He never fought with anyone. He was murdered without reason,” she said, as per PTI.

His father, Dilshad Malik, recounted the timeline leading up to the tragedy. Malik told ANI, “My son left home at 8 pm. Around 11.30 pm, we were informed that he had been stabbed and taken to the hospital. He was killed by 3–4 boys. We demand justice. Had they beaten him, I might have forgiven them, but this cannot be forgiven. My son was murdered.”

Police Launch Manhunt, Scan CCTV Footage

Teams from Delhi Police reached the scene soon after receiving the alert and began collecting evidence. Forensic experts were also deployed to examine the crime scene in detail. Authorities have registered a murder case and initiated a search operation to track down those responsible. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas in an effort to identify and trace the suspects.

Officials said they are working to determine the motive behind the killing, including whether the victim was lured out under false pretenses. Early indications suggest the attack may have been targeted, though the exact circumstances remain unclear.

Community In Fear, Calls For Swift Justice

The incident has triggered widespread outrage in the Dayalpur area, with residents expressing alarm over the brutality of the crime. Many locals said they were shaken that such violence could take place in their neighbourhood, particularly involving teenagers.

Demands for swift justice have grown louder, with calls for stronger policing and preventive measures.