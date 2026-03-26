RG Rape Case: Victim’s Mother Joins BJP, Sparks Political Debate Ahead Of Polls

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In a move that has turned heads in Panihati, a grieving mother has decided to step into politics after losing her daughter in the R.G. case nearly one and a half years ago. What began as a fight for justice has now taken a new direction. She had earlier said that joining the BJP was her only way to seek accountability.

Now, as elections approach, she is in the spotlight again. With emotions still raw, her decision has added a new layer to the political battle in the area.

Why Did Abhaya’s Mother Join BJP And Contest Elections From Panihati?

Abhaya’s mother is among the 19 candidates announced by the BJP for the third phase, and she will contest from Panihati. She had earlier expressed her wish to enter politics, saying justice for her daughter could only be achieved by supporting the BJP.

After receiving her nomination, she said, “This can also be called our victory. If I win, it will be a victory for the people of Panihati.”

She added that people have stopped raising their voices and that she wants to bring back protest. According to her, the current government has failed to ensure health and safety. “I want to speak for mothers and girls.

I want to protect women,” she said. Questioning the Chief Minister’s remarks, she added that girls should have the same rights as boys.

What Reactions Have Come From Opposition Leaders And Other Parties?

Her decision has drawn sharp reactions from opposition leaders. Trinamool candidate Kunal Ghosh questioned her move, saying, “We have been with you from the beginning. Now whom are you going with? After demanding justice for your daughter, now BJP?”

He also referred to incidents like Unnao, Hathras, and others, raising questions about seeking justice through the BJP.

Meanwhile, during earlier protests over the case, CPM leaders Meenakshi Mukherjee and Kalltan Dasgupta had actively led demonstrations. This time, Abhaya’s mother will be contesting directly against CPM’s Kalltan Dasgupta, turning the election into a closely watched contest.