Abhaya's mother joined politics to seek justice for her daughter, believing that supporting the BJP was the only way to achieve accountability.
RG Rape Case: Victim’s Mother Joins BJP, Sparks Political Debate Ahead Of Polls
After losing her daughter in the RG rape case, the victim’s mother has joined politics and will contest elections, turning her fight for justice into a major political issue.
In a move that has turned heads in Panihati, a grieving mother has decided to step into politics after losing her daughter in the R.G. case nearly one and a half years ago. What began as a fight for justice has now taken a new direction. She had earlier said that joining the BJP was her only way to seek accountability.
Now, as elections approach, she is in the spotlight again. With emotions still raw, her decision has added a new layer to the political battle in the area.
Why Did Abhaya’s Mother Join BJP And Contest Elections From Panihati?
Abhaya’s mother is among the 19 candidates announced by the BJP for the third phase, and she will contest from Panihati. She had earlier expressed her wish to enter politics, saying justice for her daughter could only be achieved by supporting the BJP.
After receiving her nomination, she said, “This can also be called our victory. If I win, it will be a victory for the people of Panihati.”
She added that people have stopped raising their voices and that she wants to bring back protest. According to her, the current government has failed to ensure health and safety. “I want to speak for mothers and girls.
I want to protect women,” she said. Questioning the Chief Minister’s remarks, she added that girls should have the same rights as boys.
What Reactions Have Come From Opposition Leaders And Other Parties?
Her decision has drawn sharp reactions from opposition leaders. Trinamool candidate Kunal Ghosh questioned her move, saying, “We have been with you from the beginning. Now whom are you going with? After demanding justice for your daughter, now BJP?”
He also referred to incidents like Unnao, Hathras, and others, raising questions about seeking justice through the BJP.
Meanwhile, during earlier protests over the case, CPM leaders Meenakshi Mukherjee and Kalltan Dasgupta had actively led demonstrations. This time, Abhaya’s mother will be contesting directly against CPM’s Kalltan Dasgupta, turning the election into a closely watched contest.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Abhaya's mother decide to join politics?
From which constituency will Abhaya's mother contest elections?
Abhaya's mother will contest elections from the Panihati constituency as a BJP candidate.
What are Abhaya's mother's goals in entering politics?
She aims to bring back protest, speak for mothers and girls, protect women, and ensure health and safety, feeling the current government has failed.
What has been the reaction from opposition leaders to her political entry?
Trinamool candidate Kunal Ghosh questioned her decision, referencing other incidents and asking about her shift to the BJP. CPM leaders are also involved, with her contesting against a CPM leader.