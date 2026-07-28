Kerala Hindutva Ideologue Says He Would Have 'Shot CJP Protesters'; RSS Distances Itself

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohandas called for shooting protesters, made misogynistic comments.

RSS publicly condemned Mohandas's remarks against student protesters.

Kerala government ordered investigation into Mohandas's controversial statements.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has publicly disapproved of controversial remarks made by Hindutva commentator T.G. Mohandas, who called for lethal action against student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and made inflammatory comments about women participating in the demonstrations. The remarks have triggered widespread outrage, with the Kerala government now ordering an investigation into the matter.

Mohandas' comments were directed at demonstrators associated with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), whose 36-day agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

RSS Condemns Remarks Calling For Violence

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel on July 26, Mohandas claimed that if he were in charge, he "would have shot" the protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar.

Explaining how he believed the protests should have been handled, Mohandas said he would first impose a curfew, issue three warnings asking demonstrators to disperse and then open fire.

He said he would impose a curfew in that area and will announce the crowd to disperse three times. Then he said he will shoot, people will scatter and run. "Some may die and some may suffer injuries. Within four hours the situation will be calm and the bodies will be collected and taken to hospitals," he said, as per reports.

The RSS has since publicly distanced itself from the remarks, condemning the statements as criticism mounted over the videos.

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Controversial Comments On Women Spark Outrage

In another video, Mohandas made comments about women participating in the protests that drew sharp condemnation from political parties and civil society.

He claimed that rapes would occur if police withdrew from the protest site. According to reports, he also alleged that secular women involved in the protests "enjoy being gangraped."

The comments were widely circulated online after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and have fuelled calls for legal action against the former BJP state intellectual cell chief.

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Kerala Government Launches Investigation

An earlier video released on July 24 also showed Mohandas defending police action against student protesters and encouraging physical retaliation.

He argued that police officers had valid reasons to conceal their identity badges and alleged that some protesters were disguised in police uniforms, claiming that police beat them inside the barricade and outside the barricade; the police were also beaten up.

With criticism intensifying, Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has directed officials to investigate the matter following complaints filed by political leaders, according to The Indian Express.

The Congress, which leads the ruling coalition in Kerala, strongly criticised Mohandas' remarks, describing them as a "vile statement." The party said the comments reflected the RSS's "disgusting, violent and misogynistic mindset" and alleged that the organisation "has always provided shelter to such people."