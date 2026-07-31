NSUI workers climb atop water tank in Jaipur, denounce police action at Jantar Mantar

Jaipur, Jul 30 (PTI): Three NSUI workers climbed atop a water tank in Jaipur on Thursday morning to intensifying their protest over the non-restoration of students' union elections.

They also demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged use of force against protesters in Delhi.

The protesters -- Vijay Pal Kudi, Viyona Jat and Koshin Khan -- climbed the overhead water tank near Gandhi Nagar Railway Station in the morning and are sitting on a platform surrounding the tank with banners raising their demand of student union elections.

The protesters remained seated on the circular outer maintenance walkway of the elevated water tank, behind the safety railing, with banners demanding restoration of students' union elections and raising other demands.

A district administration official spoke to the protesters over the phone and urged them to come down, but they refused and remained adamant on continuing their agitation.

A large number of NSUI workers gathered at the site in support of the protesters, while police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

Officials continued efforts to persuade the protesters to descend safely.

In a video statement, the NSUI workers said their protest would continue until their demands were met.

Viyona Jat said in the statement that there have been no elections of student uion in the state. PTI SDA NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)