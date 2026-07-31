DUSU VP Jhansla continues sit-in as five DU students remain on hunger strike

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI): Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Vice-President Rahul Jhansla has been on a sit-in protest for the past four days, while five students continued their indefinite hunger strike for the second consecutive day on Thursday as part of the "DU Satyagraha", alleging that the university administration had failed to respond to their demands, according to members.

Jhansla claimed that a delegation representing the Delhi University Vice-Chancellor visited the protest site, near the arts faculty in north campus, which according to Jhansla, represents the dharna site of DU campus or "Jantar Mantar of DU".

Jhansla added that the delegation of professors urged the students to end the hunger strike, but instead of addressing their demands, threatened them with administrative action.

"The Vice-Chancellor has not yet responded to our demands. A delegation representing him asked us to call off the hunger strike but threatened administrative action against those participating in it," Jhansla alleged.

Declaring the protest venue as the "Jantar Mantar of Delhi University", Jhansla said students who could not participate in the recent protests at Jantar Mantar could now join the agitation on the DU campus.

"The DU Vice-Chancellor had instructed students not to join the movement at Jantar Mantar. We are now declaring this site as the Jantar Mantar of DU, and students can participate in the movement here," he said.

Jhansla also said senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit visited the protest site and extended support to the agitating students.

He added that the Office of the DUSU Vice-President had begun issuing "Letters of Appreciation" to Delhi University students participating in the agitation for exercising their constitutional rights.

No immediate response was available from the DU administration regarding the same. PTI AHD NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)